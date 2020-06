Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Luxury end unit town house that has been completely remodeled with 2.5 baths and 3 bedrooms; the master bedroom has 9x7 a walk in closet and private master bathroom. All kitchen appliances are new stainless steel, with a beautiful granite tops. Pictures don't do its justice. Don't wait too long, make an appointment today. This beauty will not last long. Ready to move in. Owner is a licensed Broker in the state of Delaware.