Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator 24hr gym pool tennis court dogs allowed cats allowed accessible parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub package receiving trash valet

Whitney Apartments is centrally located on Namaans Road off of Routes I-95 and 202. Our convenient location provides a short commute to both North Wilmington, DE, Wilmington, DE and Philadelphia, PA. Located in Brandywine, our trend setting community features studios, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. Discover amenities such as new, revitalized, modern kitchens, a 24-hour fitness center, tennis courts, 2 resort swimming pools, 3 club rooms for leisure and relaxation and so much more!