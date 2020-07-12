40 Apartments for rent in Bear, DE with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
School Bell Apartments
2000 Varsity Ln, Bear, DE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
School Bell Apartments defines apartment living at its best! With a variety of added amenities, superior customer service, an amazing location, and conveniently designed floor plans, our award winning community will elevate your standards for
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 11 at 06:35pm
5 Units Available
Brandywine Woods
270 Brandywine Dr, Bear, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,305
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1083 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Bear just off Route 40. Easy access to public transportation, shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Features gourmet kitchen, vaulted ceiling and private patio. Amenities include fitness center, swimming pool and tennis court.
Results within 1 mile of Bear

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
505 CORIANDER CT
505 Coriander Court, New Castle County, DE
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Located in the tucked-away and popular community of Calvarese Farms, facing east, this one of a kind home offers many of the features demanded by today's buyer for a modern and tranquil living.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
509 BERGENIA LOOP
509 Bergenia Loop, New Castle County, DE
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.1 bath home with loft and full unfinished bsmt. Large composite deck with wrought iron railing compliments a gorgeous landscaped fenced in backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Bear
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
13 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
207 Mederia Cir, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$959
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
855 sqft
Newly updated apartments energy-efficient windows and custom bedrooms. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a playground and gym. Close to the University of Delaware and Christiana Mall.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
19 Units Available
Korman Residential at the Villas
21 Villas Dr, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$849
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
903 sqft
Close to Highway 273 and the Christina River. Modern apartment homes with kitchen appliances, air conditioning and a patio/balcony. Recently renovated. Community offers a pool, a gym and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
12 Units Available
Hunter's Crossing
41 Fairway Rd, Newark, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$931
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$946
936 sqft
Stylish apartment homes with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Dens and garages optional. Located next to Hunters Crossing Shopping Center with grocery and dining. Short drive from I-75 and the Regional Airport.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
21 Units Available
Emblem at Christiana
1150 Helen Dr, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,500
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1321 sqft
Located near the Christiana Mall and I-95. This newly built community offers chic finishes, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. On-site luxury pool, dog park, green space and a game room.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
8 Units Available
Appleby Apartments
401 Bedford Ln, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,130
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1022 sqft
Are you searching for an affordable apartment in New Castle, Delaware? Appleby Apartments has the home for you. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in New Castle are the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated May 19 at 12:34pm
34 Units Available
Castlebrook Apartments
550 S Dupont Pkwy, New Castle, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$856
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
977 sqft
Cozy apartments with ceiling fans and spacious floor plans. Enjoy use of the on-site pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Minutes from Wilmington Airport. Run errands at nearby Governors Square Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated May 19 at 12:25pm
20 Units Available
Brookside Park
Coopers Place
152 Chestnut Crossing Dr, Newark, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$869
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
919 sqft
Community features swimming pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Units offer central A/C, oversized closets and intercom access entry. Located close to several supermarkets and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated May 19 at 12:26pm
5 Units Available
Buckingham Place Townhomes
25 B Windsor Cir, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,244
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, close to I-95. Community offers resort-style swimming pool, fitness center and beautifully landscaped grounds. Units include washer and dryer, dishwasher and private entrances.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated May 19 at 12:02pm
12 Units Available
Sophia's Place West
30 Highland Blvd, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$994
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1004 sqft
Comfortable apartments feature new kitchens and plush carpeting. Lots of community amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Close to Highway 13 and Wilmington Airport. Shop at Christiana Mall during free time.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
102 Edward Lee Ct
102 Edward Lee Court, Brookside, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1600 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 Bath End-unit townhouse. This home is perfectly located just crawling distance from Barclays, and 5 mins from Bank of America, I-95 and Christiana Hosp.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
8 Thompson Cir
8 Thompson Circle, Newark, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 2020 newarkhousing.com Several Properties close to UD 4 bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex with all major appliances. Washer, Dryer and dishwasher. 2 Off Street parking & 2 On Street, near a park, shopping, grocery and restaurants.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
28 Freedom Trail
28 Freedom Trail, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
Freshly painted with new carpet and flooring throughout; all updated appliances are included -- this home is ready for you to move into now! This attached two story town home has a great floor plan.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Gender Woods
8 Burkwood Drive
8 Burkwood Drive, Brookside, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2050 sqft
Call or Text 302-275-7838 Available For Rent****Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 2.1Bath, large Colonial is located on a wooded and private lot and just steps from the community recreation area.

1 of 18

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
32 STEPHANIE DRIVE
32 Stephanie Drive, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Charming townhome located in the Christiana school district. The well-lit first level of the home consists of spacious living~and dining rooms with hardwood floors, as well as the kitchen featuring plenty of cabinet space and tile flooring.
Results within 10 miles of Bear
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
The Garrison
505 West 7th Street, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,588
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1202 sqft
At The Garrison, enjoy modern apartments in charming and historic New Castle, Delaware. We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans that feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
35 Units Available
The Apartments at Pike Creek
100 Red Fox Ln, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,268
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1000 sqft
The Apartments at Pike Creek, Newarks premier garden apartment community is now fully renovated. The renovated apartments feature new kitchens with designer finishes.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
$
13 Units Available
Christina Mill
100 Christina Mill Dr, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,270
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1005 sqft
Modern designs with spacious floor plans, open living spaces, and private outdoor areas. One and two bedroom apartments. Complex is centrally located and just minutes from the University of Delaware.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
3 Units Available
Iron Ridge
4301 Stone Gate Blvd, Elkton, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features landscaping, pool, and picnic area. Units include fully equipped kitchens, balconies, and cable access. Great location close to the University of Delaware and I-95.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
11 Units Available
Stonegate at Iron Ridge
4301 Stone Gate Blvd, Elkton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,192
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1356 sqft
Relax on the sundeck of your sparkling resort pool. Take a morning stroll and enjoy the view of the tranquil pond. Toss a ball with your fur family member at AION Wag, our onsite Dog Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
8 Units Available
Greenview at Chestnut Run
70 Court Dr, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$859
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to I-95 and the Veteran Affairs Medical Center Wilmington. This newly refurbished apartment complex boasts 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and gym. Kitchen appliances include oven and refrigerator.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bear, DE

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bear apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

