Apartment List
/
DE
/
bear
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:07 AM

19 Apartments for rent in Bear, DE with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bear renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Meridian Crossing
1 Unit Available
34 GRISSOM DRIVE
34 Grissom Drive, Bear, DE
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2800 sqft
This exquisite three bedroom, two & a half bath home in the highly coveted Meridian Crossing is absolutely flawless.
Results within 5 miles of Bear
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:17pm
9 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
207 Mederia Cir, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$879
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
855 sqft
Newly updated apartments energy-efficient windows and custom bedrooms. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a playground and gym. Close to the University of Delaware and Christiana Mall.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
92 W Park Place
92 West Park Place, Newark, DE
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
92 W Park Place Available 07/01/20 Spacious Home in Newark! Available July 1! - Welcome to this very spacious home on the corner of Townsend Street and W Park Place in Newark! Off street parking is available along with a private driveway for at

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
8 Thompson Cir
8 Thompson Circle, Newark, DE
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1800 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 2020 newarkhousing.com Several Properties close to UD 4 bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex with all major appliances. Washer, Dryer and dishwasher. 2 Off Street parking & 2 On Street, near a park, shopping, grocery and restaurants.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
28 Freedom Trail
28 Freedom Trail, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
Freshly painted with new carpet and flooring throughout; all updated appliances are included -- this home is ready for you to move into now! This attached two story town home has a great floor plan.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Gender Woods
1 Unit Available
8 Burkwood Drive
8 Burkwood Drive, Brookside, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2050 sqft
Call or Text 302-275-7838 Available For Rent****Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 2.1Bath, large Colonial is located on a wooded and private lot and just steps from the community recreation area.

1 of 18

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
32 STEPHANIE DRIVE
32 Stephanie Drive, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Charming townhome located in the Christiana school district. The well-lit first level of the home consists of spacious living~and dining rooms with hardwood floors, as well as the kitchen featuring plenty of cabinet space and tile flooring.
Results within 10 miles of Bear

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
105 Christina Landing #1004
105 Christina Landing Dr, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,350
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
105 Christina Landing #1004 Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON! - Located on the Wilmington waterfront with great views.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
0000
0000 White Oak Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
Beautiful Fully Renovated - Property Id: 270348 NEW NEW NEW!!!!!!!!!! Hot hot property coming soon Location by The Fawcet Plan Beautiful renovated home, could be yours.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
217 W Franklin Ave
217 West Franklin Avenue, Wilmington Manor, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Charming Cape in Wilmington Manor - Charming cape in convenient Wilmington Manor features wood floors, decorative fireplace in living room, newer eat-in kitchen, partially fenced rear yard with storage shed, full basement with laundry, den on first

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
15 Harris Circle
15 Harris Circle, North Star, DE
5 Bedrooms
$2,175
1950 sqft
Charming Cape in Thistleberry Farms/Yorktowne - Great rental in the sought after development of Thistleberry Farms with North Star Elementary feeder pattern. This 5 Bedrooms, 2.1 baths property sits on .62 acres with a fenced in yard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westmoreland
1 Unit Available
10 corbin ct Unit 1
10 Corbin Ct, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$750
700 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom apt - Property Id: 15991 1 bedroom apartment quiet area move in ready close to public transportation ,no smoking, no pets credit check required 45 dollar application fee call for tour Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
17 ELIZABETH AVENUE
17 Elizabeth Avenue, New Castle County, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
7302 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit has hardwood floors, driveway for off street parking, common area for outdoor entertaining, covered balcony off living room. Eat in kitchen. On site laundry. Close to public transportation, Rt 141, I-95.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
New Castle Historic District
1 Unit Available
6 W 5TH STREET
6 West 5th Street, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1000 sqft
Freshly painted first floor apartment with living room, dining room, fully equipped gourmet kitchen, and 1 bedroom all with hardwood floors. Washer/dryer in unit. Wonderful yard!

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Abbotsford
1 Unit Available
207 KINROSS DR
207 Kinross Drive, Newark, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Incredible rental in Abbotsford. The split level home has been updated with new flooring in the lower level and updated 1/2 bath. The home is conveniently located near Newark, I-95 and other major highways.

1 of 6

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
1679 W. Matisse Drive
1679 West Matisse Drive, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2400 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Carriage Home in Middletown - Property Id: 280379 Upgraded carriage/townhome in very desirable North Bayberry.

1 of 24

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
Hedgeville
1 Unit Available
1006 ELM STREET
1006 Elm Street, Wilmington, DE
4 Bedrooms
$975
1025 sqft
Cute 3-4 bedroom City of Wilmington row-home with lots of historic charm, 2 full bathrooms, hardwood floors on first level, central air, fenced yard, washer/dryer on site, close to Riverfront attractions and entertainment, convenient to I95 and

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
161 Christina Landing Drive
161 Christina Landing Drive, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
161 Christina Landing Drive, Wilmington, DE 19801 - Luxury town home with spectacular views of the Wilmington Waterfront.

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Oaklands
1 Unit Available
217 CHELTENHAM ROAD
217 Cheltenham Road, Newark, DE
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3200 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home on quiet street. This home has a 1st floor master bedroom w/ walk-in closet and master bath w/ Jacuzzi tub, double sinks & glass shower stall.
City Guide for Bear, DE

Bear, DE, is named after the Bear Tavern, which hosted George Washington overnight on August 10, 1795.

There's something awfully endearing about living in an area named for a Colonial-era tavern. Sadly, you can’t belly up at Bear Tavern these days – it was closed in 1845 and then completely obliterated to make way for Pennsylvania Railroad tracks. Fortunately, there are still plenty of great places to relax and unwind in Bear, DE, which is located between Baltimore and Philadelphia. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bear, DE

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bear renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Bear 1 BedroomsBear 2 BedroomsBear 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBear 3 Bedrooms
Bear Apartments with BalconyBear Apartments with GarageBear Apartments with GymBear Apartments with Parking
Bear Apartments with PoolBear Apartments with Washer-DryerBear Dog Friendly ApartmentsBear Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PABel Air South, MDKing of Prussia, PADover, DEEdgewood, MDPhoenixville, PACamden, NJAberdeen, MD
Chester, PAVineland, NJGlassboro, NJPottstown, PAArdmore, PARoyersford, PANew Castle, DEElkton, MDNarberth, PAMillville, NJCollingswood, NJBridgeton, NJ
Plymouth Meeting, PAExton, PAConshohocken, PABellmawr, NJBroomall, PAWoodbury, NJBryn Mawr, PABlackwood, NJClaymont, DEDowningtown, PAMalvern, PACoatesville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Rosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's University
Temple University