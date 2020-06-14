19 Apartments for rent in Bear, DE with hardwood floors
Bear, DE, is named after the Bear Tavern, which hosted George Washington overnight on August 10, 1795.
There's something awfully endearing about living in an area named for a Colonial-era tavern. Sadly, you can’t belly up at Bear Tavern these days – it was closed in 1845 and then completely obliterated to make way for Pennsylvania Railroad tracks. Fortunately, there are still plenty of great places to relax and unwind in Bear, DE, which is located between Baltimore and Philadelphia. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bear renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.