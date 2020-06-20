34 GRISSOM DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities conference room clubhouse gym pool hot tub tennis court volleyball court

This exquisite three bedroom, two & a half bath home in the highly coveted Meridian Crossing is absolutely flawless. The home features every last upgrade from giant floor to ceiling, built-in pantry cupboards to "smart" & super efficient geothermal heating & cooling.When you step foot into the first finished floor, you have a huge bonus room that attaches to massive walk-out patio to take a look at the gorgeous lawn & yard that you'll never have to cut! The second floor boasts all of the common areas with gorgeous hardwood floors throughout- including the flawless kitchen with every upgrade, an open concept living room, formal dining room & a sweet little breakfast nook that looks out the sliding doors to the oversized second story deck! The third floor is absolutely flawless with a massive master suite, a walk-in closet bigger than most bedrooms, and an AMAZING bath with soaking tub, super spacious stand up shower & a double vanity covered in granite!In addition to all of the splendor of the house, included in rent is full access to the ground amenities including the clubhouse gym, spa, in-ground pool, tennis & volleyball courts, conference rooms, cinema viewing rooms, etc. This rental is a true one in a million- apply today!