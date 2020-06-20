All apartments in Bear
34 GRISSOM DRIVE
34 GRISSOM DRIVE

34 Grissom Drive · (302) 678-4300
Location

34 Grissom Drive, Bear, DE 19701
Meridian Crossing

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2800 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
This exquisite three bedroom, two & a half bath home in the highly coveted Meridian Crossing is absolutely flawless. The home features every last upgrade from giant floor to ceiling, built-in pantry cupboards to "smart" & super efficient geothermal heating & cooling.When you step foot into the first finished floor, you have a huge bonus room that attaches to massive walk-out patio to take a look at the gorgeous lawn & yard that you'll never have to cut! The second floor boasts all of the common areas with gorgeous hardwood floors throughout- including the flawless kitchen with every upgrade, an open concept living room, formal dining room & a sweet little breakfast nook that looks out the sliding doors to the oversized second story deck! The third floor is absolutely flawless with a massive master suite, a walk-in closet bigger than most bedrooms, and an AMAZING bath with soaking tub, super spacious stand up shower & a double vanity covered in granite!In addition to all of the splendor of the house, included in rent is full access to the ground amenities including the clubhouse gym, spa, in-ground pool, tennis & volleyball courts, conference rooms, cinema viewing rooms, etc. This rental is a true one in a million- apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 GRISSOM DRIVE have any available units?
34 GRISSOM DRIVE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 34 GRISSOM DRIVE have?
Some of 34 GRISSOM DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 GRISSOM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
34 GRISSOM DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 GRISSOM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 34 GRISSOM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bear.
Does 34 GRISSOM DRIVE offer parking?
No, 34 GRISSOM DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 34 GRISSOM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 GRISSOM DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 GRISSOM DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 34 GRISSOM DRIVE has a pool.
Does 34 GRISSOM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 34 GRISSOM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 34 GRISSOM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 GRISSOM DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34 GRISSOM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 GRISSOM DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
