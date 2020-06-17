145 Auckland Drive

Amenities

2 Story town home in Newark! This spacious town home has been updated with many great new features and appliances! The first floor has had all updated flooring. The dining room, living room, and hall all feature updated wood style laminate. The kitchen features title flooring, refrigerator, self-cleaning oven range, built in microwave, and dishwasher, all energy efficien. Kitchen has good amount of cabinet space and also features a pantry closet. Pass through kitchen overlooks the great room, which features a wood burning fireplace and back sliding door leading to rear yard. The second floor of the home features 3 bedrooms. The master bedroom is spacious featuring wall-to-wall carpet, ceiling fan, abundant closet space, and dressing area. The attached master bathroom features his and her sink and full tub/shower combo. The other two bedrooms both feature wall to wall carpeting and the second floor also contains a second full bathroom. The fenced in back yard has plenty of space for any and all outdoor needs. The location of the town home puts it in easy reach of shopping, restaurants, parks, nature trails, as well as public transportation. Don't miss this great home. SPECIAL CLAUSES: 1) No Smoking Permitted 2) No pets permitted 3) Tenant pays for Electric, Gas, Water & Sewer 4) Tenant pays for trash 5) Tenant pays for cable 6) Tenant must provide proof of renters insurance and show proof at time of occupancy 7) No alterations or painting without the written permission of the Owner 8)Tenant must use floor protectors under all furniture resting on HW floors 9) Tenant responsible for lawn care to include grass cutting, weeding, leaf removal and snow removal.

