All apartments in Bear
Find more places like 145 Auckland Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bear, DE
/
145 Auckland Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

145 Auckland Drive

145 Auckland Drive · (302) 449-3222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bear
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

145 Auckland Drive, Bear, DE 19702

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
2 Story town home in Newark! This spacious town home has been updated with many great new features and appliances! The first floor has had all updated flooring. The dining room, living room, and hall all feature updated wood style laminate. The kitchen features title flooring, refrigerator, self-cleaning oven range, built in microwave, and dishwasher, all energy efficien. Kitchen has good amount of cabinet space and also features a pantry closet. Pass through kitchen overlooks the great room, which features a wood burning fireplace and back sliding door leading to rear yard. The second floor of the home features 3 bedrooms. The master bedroom is spacious featuring wall-to-wall carpet, ceiling fan, abundant closet space, and dressing area. The attached master bathroom features his and her sink and full tub/shower combo. The other two bedrooms both feature wall to wall carpeting and the second floor also contains a second full bathroom. The fenced in back yard has plenty of space for any and all outdoor needs. The location of the town home puts it in easy reach of shopping, restaurants, parks, nature trails, as well as public transportation. Don't miss this great home. SPECIAL CLAUSES: 1) No Smoking Permitted 2) No pets permitted 3) Tenant pays for Electric, Gas, Water & Sewer 4) Tenant pays for trash 5) Tenant pays for cable 6) Tenant must provide proof of renters insurance and show proof at time of occupancy 7) No alterations or painting without the written permission of the Owner 8)Tenant must use floor protectors under all furniture resting on HW floors 9) Tenant responsible for lawn care to include grass cutting, weeding, leaf removal and snow removal.
2 Story town home in Newark! This spacious town home has been updated with many great new features and appliances! The first floor has had all updated flooring. The dining room, living room, and hall all feature updated wood style laminate. The kitchen features title flooring, refrigerator, self-cleaning oven range, built in microwave, and dishwasher, all energy efficien. Kitchen has good amount of cabinet space and also features a pantry closet. Pass through kitchen overlooks the great room, which features a wood burning fireplace and back sliding door leading to rear yard. The second floor of the home features 3 bedrooms. The master bedroom is spacious featuring wall-to-wall carpet, ceiling fan, abundant closet space, and dressing area. The attached master bathroom features his and her sink and full tub/shower combo. The other two bedrooms both feature wall to wall carpeting and the second floor also contains a second full bathroom. The fenced in back yard has plenty of space for any and all outdoor needs. The location of the town home puts it in easy reach of shopping, restaurants, parks, nature trails, as well as public transportation. Don't miss this great home. SPECIAL CLAUSES: 1) No Smoking Permitted 2) No pets permitted 3) Tenant pays for Electric, Gas, Water & Sewer 4) Tenant pays for trash 5) Tenant pays for cable 6) Tenant must provide proof of renters insurance and show proof at time of occupancy 7) No alterations or painting without the written permission of the Owner 8)Tenant must use floor protectors under all furniture resting on HW floors 9) Tenant responsible for lawn care to include grass cutting, weeding, leaf removal and snow removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Auckland Drive have any available units?
145 Auckland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bear, DE.
What amenities does 145 Auckland Drive have?
Some of 145 Auckland Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Auckland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
145 Auckland Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Auckland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 145 Auckland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bear.
Does 145 Auckland Drive offer parking?
No, 145 Auckland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 145 Auckland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Auckland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Auckland Drive have a pool?
No, 145 Auckland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 145 Auckland Drive have accessible units?
No, 145 Auckland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Auckland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 Auckland Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 145 Auckland Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 145 Auckland Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 145 Auckland Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

School Bell Apartments
2000 Varsity Ln
Bear, DE 19702
Brandywine Woods
270 Brandywine Dr
Bear, DE 19701

Similar Pages

Bear 1 BedroomsBear 2 Bedrooms
Bear Apartments with BalconyBear Apartments with Pool
Bear Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PABel Air South, MDKing of Prussia, PADover, DEEdgewood, MDPhoenixville, PACamden, NJAberdeen, MD
Chester, PAVineland, NJGlassboro, NJPottstown, PAArdmore, PARoyersford, PANew Castle, DEElkton, MDNarberth, PAMillville, NJCollingswood, NJBridgeton, NJ
Plymouth Meeting, PAExton, PAConshohocken, PABellmawr, NJBroomall, PAWoodbury, NJBryn Mawr, PABlackwood, NJClaymont, DEDowningtown, PAMalvern, PACoatesville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Rosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's University
Temple University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity