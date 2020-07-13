Apartment List
/
CT
/
west hartford
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:31 AM

111 Apartments for rent in West Hartford, CT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Hartford apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Packard
3 Arnoldale Road, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,490
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
Vintage Apartments in West Hartford Classic charm meets modern living at The Packard.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
11 Units Available
Enclave Park West
43 Caya Ave, West Hartford, CT
Studio
$850
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
875 sqft
Call Enclave West Hartford and Parc West to reserve your new home today. We offer the best value in West Hartford, CT, with amenities and onsite management to boot.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
7 North Quaker Avenue
7 Quaker Ln N, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Beautiful Updated 1 Bedroom Apartment in the Vintage Clarendon Apartments! This complex offers a unique blend of comfortable living and historic charm and character.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
35 Ringgold Street
35 Ringgold Street, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1294 sqft
GORGEOUS NEW CONSTRUCTION END UNIT! Move right into this BRAND NEW West Hartford end unit townhome featuring 9' ceilings, an open floor plan, u-shaped kitchen with breakfast bar, new energy efficient stainless appliances, white cabinets with soft

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
177 Abbotsford Ave.
177 Abbotsford Avenue, West Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1350 sqft
The Abbotsford Colonial - Welcome to The Abbotsford Colonial. Here you will find an affordable West Hartford colonial (single family) house rental that almost everything has been updated to the interior.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
30 Mayflower Street
30 Mayflower Street, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1119 sqft
Second floor five room unit in two family owner occupied multi family on Mayflower Street off New Britain Avenue. Living room, dining room, two bedrooms and kitchen as well as small unheated back porch. Off street parking, assigned spot.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
6 Concord Street
6 Concord St, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
700 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful apartment close to West Hartford Center!!! Sparkling refinished hardwood floors and freshly painted throughout; high ceilings, beautiful built-ins; on-site laundry; move-in ready! Credit & background check required;

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
704 Farmington Avenue
704 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful apartment close to West Hartford Center!!! Sparkling refinished hardwood floors and freshly painted throughout; high ceilings, beautiful built-ins; on-site laundry; move-in ready! Credit & background check required;

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
48 Ledyard Road
48 Ledyard Road, West Hartford, CT
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
6172 sqft
Timeless Tudor located in sought after neighborhood. Nicely situated on 1.70 acres and backing up to the 15th fairway of the Hartford Golf Club. The property is surrounded by mature trees and offers plenty of privacy.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
1 Bretton Road - 1A
1 Bretton Road, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1000 sqft
FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED! Long and short term leases available. Walk to Blue Back Square and West Hartford Center! One room available now in a Fully/Newly Furnished 3 bedroom apt. SHARED apartment.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
45 Highland Street
45 Highland Street, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,400
484 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RARELY AVAILABLE 1BR CONDO UNIT IN CANTERBURY RETIREMENT COMMUNITY, MUST BE 55YRS OR OLDER.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
30 Schoolhouse Drive
30 Schoolhouse Dr, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,875
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO WEST HARTFORD CENTER, BLUE BACK SQUARE, HIGHWAYS AND SHOPPING. PRISTINE ONE BEDROOM WITH OVERSIZED WINDOWS AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN. NICE KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR. LOW MONTHLY UTILITIES.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
125-127 Ardmore Road
125 Ardmore Rd, West Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1850 sqft
125 Ardmore Road, Floor #1 Available 08/01/20 The Ardmore Classic - Welcome to 125 Ardmore Road. There are less than 10 multi-family houses in all of West Hartford that are as large, as a single floor living, as this property.
Results within 1 mile of West Hartford
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
1 Unit Available
The 600 Apartments
675 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,295
1118 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are located on Cottage Grove Road in Bloomfield, Connecticut.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
$
11 Units Available
The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge
2 Francis Way, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,447
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Serene views. City convenience. Apartments designed for you. The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge is redefining the way Bloomfield thinks about apartment living.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
West End
1316 Asylum Ave # 2
1316 Asylum Avenue, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$970
This home is completely updated with stone counters and upgraded appliances in the kitchen.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West End
122 Tremont St
122 Tremont Street, Hartford, CT
6 Bedrooms
$2,850
4100 sqft
The Tremont Tudor - Welcome to The Tremont Tudor. This historic colonial built in 1910 will wow you with old world craftmanship and charm throughout.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
566 Prospect Ave - 2A
566 Prospect Ave, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$998
1000 sqft
FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED! BRAND NEW HIGH-END RENOVATION!! PRIVATE OFFICE! One bedroom with private office available now in a Fully/Newly Furnished 4BR apartment.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
West End
28 Whitney Street
28 Whitney Street, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
732 sqft
Bright and spacious first floor apartment in Hartford! At $1200/month, this one bedroom, one bathroom unit includes heat, water, gas range and electricity! Great location, walking distance to shopping and dining and less than a mile from the UCONN

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
71 Carriage Hill Drive
71 Carriage Hill Drive, Newington, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1492 sqft
Welcome to this bright and spacious home on a quiet street of Newington! Landlord is renting out main floor with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Stunning hardwood throughout with modern kitchen and additional sunroom to enjoy all the seasons.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
18 Dale Avenue - 16
18 Dale Ave, Bloomfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
775 sqft
New double pane energy efficient windows; Gas heat and hot water; Garage and off street parking; Full size appliances; Large closets; Thru wall energy efficient A/C unit; Basement storage and laundry room; Hardwood floors throughout with linoleum in
Results within 5 miles of West Hartford
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
$
25 Units Available
Heirloom Flats
700 Bloomfield Ave, Bloomfield, CT
Studio
$1,649
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,805
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1057 sqft
A well-appointed community designed by artists with timber-framed portico areas, bright rooms, and modern furniture. Minutes from downtown area. Large pool and green space areas. Spacious interiors with modern features.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
24 Units Available
Asylum Hill
Capitol View
600 Asylum Ave, Hartford, CT
Studio
$872
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$869
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
675 sqft
Luxurious apartments include new kitchens with updated cabinetry, hardwood floors and generous closet space. Community includes community lounge, on-site corner grocery and parking. Less than a mile from UConn School of Law and Trinity College.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
12 Units Available
The Village at Wethersfield
79 Village Dr, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,175
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale community in a natural setting. Updates in the apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and modern appliances. On-site pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Dogs and cats welcome. Dog park on site.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in West Hartford, CT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Hartford apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

West Hartford 1 BedroomsWest Hartford 2 BedroomsWest Hartford 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Hartford 3 BedroomsWest Hartford Accessible ApartmentsWest Hartford Apartments with Balcony
West Hartford Apartments with GarageWest Hartford Apartments with GymWest Hartford Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Hartford Apartments with ParkingWest Hartford Apartments with Pool
West Hartford Apartments with Washer-DryerWest Hartford Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Hartford Furnished ApartmentsWest Hartford Pet Friendly PlacesWest Hartford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWest Haven, CTNorwich, CT
Wethersfield, CTChicopee, MANew London, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTAmherst Center, MANorthampton, MAEast Hartford, CTNorth Haven, CT
Westfield, MATrumbull, CTNaugatuck, CTGroton, CTGlastonbury Center, CTWillimantic, CTSimsbury Center, CTWindsor Locks, CTSouth Amherst, MAThompsonville, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeCapital Community College
University of HartfordThree Rivers Community College
University of New Haven