/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:32 AM
20 Apartments for rent in Trumbull, CT with pool
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
The Royce at Trumbull
100 Avalon Gates, Trumbull, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,585
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1298 sqft
Prime location in a great school district and close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balconies, faux hardwood flooring and spacious walk-in closets. Community has a fitness center, yoga studio and BBQ grills.
Results within 1 mile of Trumbull
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Brooks
Huntington Townhomes
100 Avalon Dr, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1381 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,806
1582 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Roosevelt Forest and shopping. Luxury fireplace, kitchens and walk-in closets. Green community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, hot tub and gym. Bike storage and on-site laundry, too.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North End
333 Vincellette St 38
333 Vincellette Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1320 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse for Rent- Heat & HW included! - Property Id: 300333 Heat & Hot Water Included in Rent Price!! Beautifully remodeled townhouse located in the desirable North End of Bridgeport! This two level unit was completely remodeled in
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
North End
2994 Madison Avenue
2994 Madison Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
875 sqft
BRIGHT & TASTEFULLY updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in desirable North End complex 1.5 mile from Sacred Heart University.
1 of 17
Last updated December 19 at 08:22pm
1 Unit Available
North End
50 Greenhouse Road
50 Greenhouse Road, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1297 sqft
COMPLETELY UPDATED 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO IN NORTH END CONDOMINIUM COMPLEX. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM WITH SLIDERS TO THE DECK. TWO LARGE BEDROOMS WITH PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE. MASTER BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH. WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT.
Results within 5 miles of Trumbull
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
3 Units Available
Avalon Stratford
1030 Barnum Ave, Stratford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1058 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1382 sqft
Spacious floor plans and loft-style units with open-plan kitchens. Private balcony available. Modern hard surface flooring in kitchen and bath. Spacious walk-in closets. Fitness center and pool.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Trademark Fairfield
665 Commerce Drive, Stamford, CT
Studio
$2,100
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,300
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near the Fairfield Metro Station. This luxury community offers a large, resort-like pool with a sundeck, package concierge, and covered parking. Homes offer quartz countertops, in-unit washer and dryer, and large windows.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
2600 Park Avenue
2600 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2600 Park Avenue in Bridgeport. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
112 Heather Ridge
112 Heather Ridge, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
672 sqft
Beautiful 1 Bedroom 2nd floor unit with hardwood floors in living room with sliders to deck overlooking pool. Interior recently painted a neutral light gray. Light and bright eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
132 Heather Ridge
132 Heather Ridge, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,450
672 sqft
Welcome to this updated end unit with loft and pool views! Bright and sunny, top floor corner unit with cathedral ceiling, skylight, and deck overlooking in-ground pool. Newer paint, closet doors, faucets, and crystal chandelier in foyer.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
718 Lincoln Avenue
718 Lincoln Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1488 sqft
A MUST SEE!! LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! Large single family home with a serene environment.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
140 Kyles Way
140 Kyles Way, Shelton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
2389 sqft
LUXURY LIVING AT CRESCENT VILLAGE CONDOMINIUMS. LARGEST OF THE UNITS. FULL 3 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATHS, END UNIT THAT HAS FULL BEDROOM WITH BATH IN LOWER LEVEL W/PRIVATE WALK-OUT TO REAR OF UNIT. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM DINING ROOM WITH ACCESS TO BALCONY DECK.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
North End
22 Riverview Drive
22 Riverview Drive, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
907 sqft
private prime north end location, end of cul de sac. desirable 1st floor end unit. spacious bright rooms. living rm w/sliders to deck. walk in closet, assigned parking in front of unit. pool & pool house, washer & dryer storage for unit.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
85 Ferry Court
85 Ferry Court, Stratford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,800
932 sqft
This one bedroom condo has a large open floor plan with a kitchen, living room and dining area . The pool area over looks the Long Island sound with an area to launch your kayaks or small vessels.
Results within 10 miles of Trumbull
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
17 Units Available
Post Road North
Halstead Milford
1 Avalon Dr, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,594
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1208 sqft
Milford Crossing and the other retail areas along Route 1 are only moments away from this community. There's an onsite gym, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Furnished apartments include walk-in closets and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
7 Units Available
Merion Riverwalk
185 Canal St, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,525
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1274 sqft
Adjacent to the Housatonic River, this green community is right by Bridge Street, so it's easy to cross over to Derby. Community offers courtyard, coffee bar and community garden. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
101 Newtown Turnpike
101 Newtown Tpke, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
2904 sqft
Perched on 2 acres of secluded land, this home boastfully offers 4 bedrooms and all of the perks of a renowned architects custom touch including shiplap cedar siding, Ipe decking, custom gutters/ rain leaders, Marvin & Arcadia energy efficient
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
26 Trails End Road
26 Trails End Rd, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$27,000
4133 sqft
Spend your summer at this wonderful 4 bedroom family home with a bonus room, partially finished lower level, a gorgeous yard, deck, garden, fire-pit, stone terrace and stunning pool in charming Weston CT. Close to many amenities but a world away.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
100 Beagling Hill Circle
100 Beagling Hill Circle, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$14,500
6805 sqft
1 year furnished rental. Stunning high-style Georgian colonial located within a private gated community with county club amenities. This gracious home is inviting and elegant.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
211 Southport Woods Drive
211 Southport Woods Drive, Southport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Terrific opportunity to live in Southport in a wonderful condo complex with Heated Pool, Clubhouse and Paddle Court! Recently renovated. Upper level unit with beautiful natural light. Living Room opens to Dining Area and recently-refurbished Deck.
Similar Pages
Trumbull 1 BedroomsTrumbull 2 BedroomsTrumbull 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTrumbull 3 BedroomsTrumbull Apartments with Balcony
Trumbull Apartments with GarageTrumbull Apartments with GymTrumbull Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTrumbull Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Haven, CTStamford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTWhite Plains, NYWest Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CT
Coram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTGlen Cove, NYNorth Haven, CTGreenwich, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYNaugatuck, CTPort Chester, NYEast Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NY