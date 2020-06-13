16 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Thompsonville, CT
1 of 39
1 of 8
1 of 15
1 of 9
1 of 25
1 of 1
1 of 26
1 of 16
1 of 19
1 of 8
1 of 7
1 of 1
1 of 2
1 of 12
1 of 18
1 of 8
Way back when, Thompsonville, Connecticut, used to be a community full of carpet manufacturers. By 1971, however, the mills had produced their last carpets. Much of the carpet manufacturing industry relocated to the South in the '70s.
Small and cozy, Thompsonville isn't a city or town like you'd expect. Instead, it's an official community within Enfield, Connecticut. Just think of it as a large neighborhood with a really important title. It spans about 2.4 miles, with about two of those miles in the form of land. The population consists of a little over 8,500 people, though, so having less room to walk about doesn't mean you'll be lonely. See more
Finding an apartment in Thompsonville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.