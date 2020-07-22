Apartment List
/
CT
/
southport
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:35 PM

21 Apartments for rent in Southport, CT with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Southport means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing y... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
211 Southport Woods Drive
211 Southport Woods Drive, Southport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Terrific opportunity to live in Southport in a wonderful condo complex with Heated Pool, Clubhouse and Paddle Court! Recently renovated. Upper level unit with beautiful natural light. Living Room opens to Dining Area and recently-refurbished Deck.
Results within 1 mile of Southport

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
63 Bulkley Avenue North
63 Bulkley Avenue North, Westport, CT
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
3306 sqft
Beat the Heat in Westport! This fantastic expanded ranch is the perfect get-away. 4 XLarge rooms, 3 full bathrooms, a wonderful dining room, and a sun-filled sitting room (with a/c!).
Results within 5 miles of Southport
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
5 Units Available
Trademark Fairfield
665 Commerce Drive, Stamford, CT
Studio
$2,100
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,300
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near the Fairfield Metro Station. This luxury community offers a large, resort-like pool with a sundeck, package concierge, and covered parking. Homes offer quartz countertops, in-unit washer and dryer, and large windows.

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
100 Beagling Hill Circle
100 Beagling Hill Circle, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$14,500
6805 sqft
1 year furnished rental. Stunning high-style Georgian colonial located within a private gated community with county club amenities. This gracious home is inviting and elegant.
Results within 10 miles of Southport
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
The Royce at Trumbull
100 Avalon Gates, Trumbull, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,505
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1298 sqft
Prime location in a great school district and close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balconies, faux hardwood flooring and spacious walk-in closets. Community has a fitness center, yoga studio and BBQ grills.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
27 Units Available
Central Norwalk
The Waypointe Apartments
515 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
$2,560
1108 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1308 sqft
Convenient location near Matthews Park and Norwalk Hospital. Well-appointed kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community features clubhouse, Internet cafe, pool and 24-hour gym. Outdoor features include grills and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
$
26 Units Available
Central Norwalk
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,845
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,167
1227 sqft
Comfortable, stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a resort-style pool, cyber cafe, and fitness center on site. Close to the South Norwalk train station. Near Norwalk State Heritage Park.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
3 Units Available
Avalon Wilton on River Road
25 River Rd, Wilton Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,464
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,175
1604 sqft
Prime location in Fairfield County close to Merritt Parkway, I-95, and Metro North for easy commuting. Apartments feature new renovations, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
2 Units Available
Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road
116 Danbury Rd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1340 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and granite counters. Enjoy a fire pit, dog park and pool on-site. Near Cranbury Park. Easy access to Merritt Pkwy.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
19 Units Available
East Norwalk
Avalon East Norwalk
8 Norden Pl, Norwalk, CT
Studio
$2,035
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,980
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,309
1225 sqft
Convenient access to Interstate 95 allows for an effortless commute. Gourmet kitchens feature stylish black appliances and a breakfast bar. Swim in the pool or take a stroll through the courtyard.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:35 PM
$
8 Units Available
Sheffield SoNo
55 N Water St, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,165
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1126 sqft
Residents enjoy community amenities like 24-hour fitness club, patio and lounge with outdoor grilling. Great for commuters, minutes from I-95, Merritt Parkway and the Metro North. Apartments offer stainless steel kitchens, European-style cabinets and more.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
$
21 Units Available
Wolfpit
Dreamy Hollow
41 Wolfpit Ave, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,850
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of downtown Norwalk, spacious and pet-friendly apartments offer access to public transportation. Thirteen two-story buildings are surrounded by trees and landscaped grounds.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
3 Units Available
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
2600 Park Avenue
2600 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
910 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2600 Park Avenue in Bridgeport. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
101 Newtown Turnpike
101 Newtown Tpke, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
3052 sqft
This contemporary country retreat is a sanctuary that can be enjoyed all year long. Custom energy efficient doors and windows showcase the beautiful views of the 2 acre property complete with spacious deck, hot tub and heated gunite pool.

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
5 Michele Lane
5 Michele Lane, Westport, CT
6 Bedrooms
$55,000
7891 sqft
Luxury Lease Available SEPTEMBER 10th & beyond. Fully furnished & stocked w/household essentials from teacups to towels, pots to pillows.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
North End
20 Leslie Road
20 Leslie Road, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,350
755 sqft
Beautiful upper North End condo ready for immediate occupancy. Large open floor plan with living room/dining room combo area. Hardwood floors. Laundry in unit. Oversized bedroom. Complex pool and pool house. Private parking. Great location.

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
172 Heather Lane
172 Heather Lane, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
2900 sqft
$8000 per week available through AUGUST 15th!! FLEXIBLE DATES- The ultimate New England 'get away from it all' with a pool! Come spend a beautiful fun filled month+ in gorgeous Wilton CT.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
718 Lincoln Avenue
718 Lincoln Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1488 sqft
A MUST SEE!! LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! Large single family home with a serene environment.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
North End
22 Riverview Drive
22 Riverview Drive, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
907 sqft
private prime north end location, end of cul de sac. desirable 1st floor end unit. spacious bright rooms. living rm w/sliders to deck. walk in closet, assigned parking in front of unit. pool & pool house, washer & dryer storage for unit.

1 of 17

Last updated December 19 at 08:22 PM
1 Unit Available
North End
50 Greenhouse Road
50 Greenhouse Road, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1297 sqft
COMPLETELY UPDATED 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO IN NORTH END CONDOMINIUM COMPLEX. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM WITH SLIDERS TO THE DECK. TWO LARGE BEDROOMS WITH PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE. MASTER BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH. WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Southport, CT

Finding apartments with a pool in Southport means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Southport could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYWaterbury, CTWest Haven, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYNorth Haven, CTEast Haven, CT
Port Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYStratford, CTGreenwich, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYWestport, CTBridgeport, CTDarien, CTRidgefield, CTNorthport, NYHuntington, NY
St. James, NYPort Jefferson, NYAnsonia, CTPort Jefferson Station, NYOld Greenwich, CTHuntington Station, NYCentereach, NYHauppauge, NYMount Sinai, NYNesconset, NYCos Cob, CTSelden, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of Bridgeport
University of New HavenNorwalk Community College
Yale University