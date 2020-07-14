All apartments in New London
Find more places like Gull Harbor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New London, CT
/
Gull Harbor
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:58 AM

Gull Harbor

83 Mansfield Rd · (860) 661-1409
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease and move in before 01/06/20 and receive ONE month free, WAIVED application fees, and $99.00 Security Deposit with approved credit. Call today for a viewing!
Browse Similar Places
New London
See all
South New London
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

83 Mansfield Rd, New London, CT 06320
South New London

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 228 · Avail. now

$905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. Aug 11

$905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 322 · Avail. Jul 20

$905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gull Harbor.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
e-payments
key fob access
Welcome Home

Welcome to Gull Harbor, a residential community featuring One bedroom apartments in New London, CT. Spacious layouts and amenities welcome you home, along with exceptional service and an ideal location within walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment options. Are you looking for an apt for rent in New London, CT? Contact our friendly, professional office staff to schedule a tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.58x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant - $100 per apartment
Deposit: From $99- up to two month's rent. Based on credit.
Move-in Fees: Admin fee $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: There is parking available for all apartments up to 2 cars per units.
Storage Details: None

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gull Harbor have any available units?
Gull Harbor has 7 units available starting at $905 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Gull Harbor have?
Some of Gull Harbor's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gull Harbor currently offering any rent specials?
Gull Harbor is offering the following rent specials: Lease and move in before 01/06/20 and receive ONE month free, WAIVED application fees, and $99.00 Security Deposit with approved credit. Call today for a viewing!
Is Gull Harbor pet-friendly?
Yes, Gull Harbor is pet friendly.
Does Gull Harbor offer parking?
Yes, Gull Harbor offers parking.
Does Gull Harbor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Gull Harbor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Gull Harbor have a pool?
No, Gull Harbor does not have a pool.
Does Gull Harbor have accessible units?
Yes, Gull Harbor has accessible units.
Does Gull Harbor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gull Harbor has units with dishwashers.
Does Gull Harbor have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Gull Harbor has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Gull Harbor?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Homes at Pride Point
71 Redden Ave
New London, CT 06320
Nutmeg Woods
84 Hawthorne Drive North
New London, CT 06320
Eagle Pointe
8 Michael Rd
New London, CT 06320
New London Communities II
71 Redden Ave
New London, CT 06320

Similar Pages

New London 1 BedroomsNew London 2 Bedrooms
New London Apartments with ParkingNew London Dog Friendly Apartments
New London Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hartford, CTProvidence, RIMiddletown, CTMeriden, CTWarwick, RIManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTNorwich, CTWethersfield, CTCranston, RINew Britain, CT
East Haven, CTEast Hartford, CTNorth Haven, CTGroton, CTGlastonbury Center, CTWillimantic, CTWindsor Locks, CTWakefield-Peacedale, RIRockville, CTMystic, CTWesterly, RI
Southold, NYHampton Bays, NYPawcatuck, CTRiverhead, NYWallingford Center, CTHazardville, CTCutchogue, NYWebster, MAEssex Village, CTEast Quogue, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

South New London

Apartments Near Colleges

United States Coast Guard AcademyConnecticut College
Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Capital Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity