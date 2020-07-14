83 Mansfield Rd, New London, CT 06320 South New London
Price and availability
VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit 228 · Avail. now
$905
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft
Unit 207 · Avail. Aug 11
$905
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft
Unit 322 · Avail. Jul 20
$905
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft
See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gull Harbor.
Amenities
24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
e-payments
key fob access
Welcome Home
Welcome to Gull Harbor, a residential community featuring One bedroom apartments in New London, CT. Spacious layouts and amenities welcome you home, along with exceptional service and an ideal location within walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment options. Are you looking for an apt for rent in New London, CT? Contact our friendly, professional office staff to schedule a tour today.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.58x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant - $100 per apartment
Deposit: From $99- up to two month's rent. Based on credit.
Move-in Fees: Admin fee $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: There is parking available for all apartments up to 2 cars per units.
Some of Gull Harbor's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gull Harbor currently offering any rent specials?
Gull Harbor is offering the following rent specials: Lease and move in before 01/06/20 and receive ONE month free, WAIVED application fees, and $99.00 Security Deposit with approved credit. Call today for a viewing!
Is Gull Harbor pet-friendly?
Yes, Gull Harbor is pet friendly.
Does Gull Harbor offer parking?
Yes, Gull Harbor offers parking.
Does Gull Harbor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Gull Harbor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Gull Harbor have a pool?
No, Gull Harbor does not have a pool.
Does Gull Harbor have accessible units?
Yes, Gull Harbor has accessible units.
Does Gull Harbor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gull Harbor has units with dishwashers.
Does Gull Harbor have units with air conditioning?