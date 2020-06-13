Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:32 PM

18 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in New London, CT

Finding an apartment in New London that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your d...
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Northwest
37 Units Available
Nutmeg Woods
84 Hawthorne Drive North, New London, CT
Studio
$999
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$972
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,042
782 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer private patios or balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Putting green, community garden, pool, gazebo, playground and gym. Clubhouse with Wi-Fi. Near I-95, Connecticut College, U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
South New London
4 Units Available
Gull Harbor
83 Mansfield Rd, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$905
600 sqft
Enjoy a modern community with upgraded appliances and a patio or a balcony in each unit. On-site grill area and ample parking. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. Within a short drive of parks.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
New London Civic Center
15 Units Available
Eagle Pointe
8 Michael Rd, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
786 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1012 sqft
Welcome to Eagle Pointe, a residential community featuring One, Two and Three bedroom apartments in New London, CT.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated May 20 at 03:15pm
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
New London Communities II
71 Redden Ave, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments located in a convenient location to highways, shopping and restaurants in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood. The property is professionally maintained by Carabetta Management's maintenance team.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown New London
1 Unit Available
62 Washington St Unit 1
62 Washington St, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2100 sqft
Wonderful 3-story townhome in historic neighborhood. This home is close to everything! Just walk to reach the vibrant downtown with restaurants/bars/coffee shops.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Phillips
1 Unit Available
60 Morgan St
60 Morgan Street, New London, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1585 sqft
Colonial in New London - Almost 1600 sq ft with 3 levels of living space offering 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, living room, applianced kitchen, and dining room.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Williams
1 Unit Available
10 Bulkeley Place
10 Bulkeley Place, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$850
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
An incredible deal within walking distance to downtown.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
Groton
11 Units Available
Groton Towers
39 Broad Street Ext, Groton, CT
Studio
$975
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
985 sqft
Spacious apartments with carpeted floors, balconies, and large closets. Pool, 24-hour gym, business center, and laundry facilities at complex. Convenient access to shopping at Crystal Mall and entertainment at Mohegan Suns Casino.

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Groton
1 Unit Available
45 Morse Ave
45 Morse Avenue, Groton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1250 sqft
Duplex in Groton - 3 bedroom Duplex with living room, dining room, kitchen and bath...hardwood floors, off street parking, oil heat. Close to Electric Boat, Pfizer's, all major highways and Groton attractions. $1395.00/month (RLNE4757776)
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Long Hill
15 Units Available
The Ledges
11 Ledgewood Rd, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,210
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1800 sqft
With wall-to-wall carpeting, waterscape views and a private balcony. Homes offer modern appliances and spacious layouts. Pet-friendly. On-site business center, pool with a clubhouse and two fitness centers.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
$
Long Hill
24 Units Available
Country Glen
600 Meridian Street Ext, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,275
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1230 sqft
Close to Washington Park. Furnished and fully-equipped apartments in a community with multiple recreational amenities. Conveniences include high-speed internet and ample off-street parking. Short-term leases available.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
12 Casean Ct
12 Casean Court, New London County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2449 sqft
12 Casean Ct Available 07/15/20 Stunning Colonial in Waterford - Over 2400 sqft of living space includes 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, fully applianced kitchen, dining room and large living room with gas fireplace.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
41 Gallup Ln
41 Gallup Lane, New London County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
500 sqft
Tiny Little House - Property Id: 288522 It's sit on a private piece of property with off street parking. The rent includes all utilities plus cable and internet. the house is totally furnished and it has a washer and dryer included.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Groton
1 Unit Available
320 Shennecossett Road
320 Shennecossett Road, Groton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
776 sqft
Bright updated 2 bedroom apartment in Groton Estates heat and hot water included. Well run complex Leasing office on site Prices starting at $995-$1175 depending on upgrades.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Stonington Estates
102 Stonington Rd, Norwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
Surrounded by a nature preserve, Stonington Estates resembles a mountain retreat, complete with soaring windows and rustic brick accents. Our beautifully-landscaped property includes tennis courts and a BBQ area for picnics.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
East Great Plains
23 Units Available
Rose Hill Estates
10 Gregory Rd, Norwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,071
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1161 sqft
Welcome to Rose Hill Estates, a residential community featuring one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Norwich, CT.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Old Mystic
1 Unit Available
21 Cindy Lane
21 Cindy Lane, Old Mystic, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2084 sqft
Exceptional, clean and updated 4 bedroom, 2 baths ranch, located in Mystic. Super master suite with walkin closet. Mitsubishi split A/C for those hot days ahead. Tons of storage in the huge basement and attic.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Central Norwich
1 Unit Available
31 Harbor View Lane
31 Harbor View Lane, Norwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1152 sqft
Harbor View Estates Townhouse Condominium with 2 Beds, 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in New London, CT

Finding an apartment in New London that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

