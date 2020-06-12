/
2 bedroom apartments
24 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in New London, CT
New London Civic Center
16 Units Available
Eagle Pointe
8 Michael Rd, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
786 sqft
Welcome to Eagle Pointe, a residential community featuring One, Two and Three bedroom apartments in New London, CT.
Northwest
39 Units Available
Nutmeg Woods
84 Hawthorne Drive North, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,042
782 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer private patios or balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Putting green, community garden, pool, gazebo, playground and gym. Clubhouse with Wi-Fi. Near I-95, Connecticut College, U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
New London Communities II
71 Redden Ave, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments located in a convenient location to highways, shopping and restaurants in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood. The property is professionally maintained by Carabetta Management's maintenance team.
Downtown New London
1 Unit Available
62 Washington St Unit 1
62 Washington St, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2100 sqft
Wonderful 3-story townhome in historic neighborhood. This home is close to everything! Just walk to reach the vibrant downtown with restaurants/bars/coffee shops.
Academy
1 Unit Available
405 Mohegan Avenue Parkway
405 Mohegan Avenue, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Very conveniently located, large 2 bedroom with a office/study unit located on the 1st floor is available for immediate occupancy.
Coit
1 Unit Available
7 Williams Street
7 Williams Street, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$950
1158 sqft
Bright, cute and clean first floor apartment! Nicely updated & spacious with 2 good size bedrooms and 1 full bath. Eat in kitchen offers new cabinets and counters. Additional storage in basement is a plus! Tenant pays all utilities.
Williams
1 Unit Available
11 Brainard Street
11 Brainard Street, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
Bright, cute and clean 3rd floor 1 level apartment! Nicely updated & spacious with 2 bedrooms & 1 full bath. Eat in kitchen offers soft-close cabinets and drawers, as well as a separate pantry area.
Downtown New London
1 Unit Available
169 Bank Street
169 Bank Street, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Super large, totally updated 2 bedroom, right in the heart of downtown! River views and city views. This is one sweet apartment! No pets and this is a non smoking unit. Central air. Resident pays all utilities. Permit parking from city.
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
89 Lincoln Avenue
89 Lincoln Avenue, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Spacious first floor unit in a two family dwelling, with a lot of original character. Situated on a nice corner lot. 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath. Eat in kitchen with a refrigerator and stove, open to the dining room and living room.
Results within 1 mile of New London
Groton
11 Units Available
Groton Towers
39 Broad Street Ext, Groton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
985 sqft
Spacious apartments with carpeted floors, balconies, and large closets. Pool, 24-hour gym, business center, and laundry facilities at complex. Convenient access to shopping at Crystal Mall and entertainment at Mohegan Suns Casino.
Groton
1 Unit Available
33 George Avenue
33 George Avenue, Groton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
784 sqft
New balcony, new low-profile microwave unit, new A/C unit, new carpet. Within walking distance to the Thames River.
Results within 5 miles of New London
Long Hill
25 Units Available
Country Glen
600 Meridian Street Ext, Groton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1027 sqft
Close to Washington Park. Furnished and fully-equipped apartments in a community with multiple recreational amenities. Conveniences include high-speed internet and ample off-street parking. Short-term leases available.
Long Hill
12 Units Available
The Ledges
11 Ledgewood Rd, Groton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
999 sqft
With wall-to-wall carpeting, waterscape views and a private balcony. Homes offer modern appliances and spacious layouts. Pet-friendly. On-site business center, pool with a clubhouse and two fitness centers.
Groton
1 Unit Available
384 Poquonnock Road
384 Poquonnock Rd, Groton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
850 sqft
2nd floor 2 bedroom apartment with 1 full bath. HEAT INCLUDED!! Private side door entrance to own unit. Large eat in kitchen, updated bathroom. One bedroom has a bonus room that could be used as an office or walk in closet.
1 Unit Available
3 Gair Court
3 Gair Court, Oxoboxo River, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1848 sqft
Both units are currently available in this beautiful, newly renovated side-by-side duplex.
Groton
1 Unit Available
320 Shennecossett Road
320 Shennecossett Road, Groton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
776 sqft
Bright updated 2 bedroom apartment in Groton Estates heat and hot water included. Well run complex Leasing office on site Prices starting at $995-$1175 depending on upgrades.
Results within 10 miles of New London
13 Units Available
Stonington Estates
102 Stonington Rd, Norwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
Surrounded by a nature preserve, Stonington Estates resembles a mountain retreat, complete with soaring windows and rustic brick accents. Our beautifully-landscaped property includes tennis courts and a BBQ area for picnics.
East Great Plains
27 Units Available
Rose Hill Estates
10 Gregory Rd, Norwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
869 sqft
Welcome to Rose Hill Estates, a residential community featuring one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Norwich, CT.
Central Norwich
1 Unit Available
209 Laurel Hill Ave Road
209 Laurel Hill Avenue, Norwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$700
550 sqft
More privacy than you would imagine with a huge yard. Nice patio behind unit, for barbeques. Outside smoking only!. No pets. Application fee is $30 per adult.
West Mystic
1 Unit Available
1 Pearl Street
1 Pearl Street, Mystic, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Walk right out your door and step into the heart of Downtown Mystic! Recently renovated 1st floor, 2 bedroom apartment with new kitchen and bath with all new appliances including washer and dryer. Hardwood floors throughout.
Noank
1 Unit Available
30 Pearl Street
30 Pearl Street, Noank, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Great 2 bedroom downtown Mystic unit with nice kitchen and living room. Central air to keep cool during the summer. Take a short walk to the water and enjoy all the shops, restaurants, and more.
1 Unit Available
332 Pumpkin Hill Road
332 Pumpkin Hill Road, New London County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Ideal location central to everything, this nearly new 2 bedroom duplex is very spacious, clean and brand new! large kitchen and family with two very spacious bedrooms on the 2 nd floor, large full bath. Full basement for storage.
Central Norwich
1 Unit Available
31 Harbor View Lane
31 Harbor View Lane, Norwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1152 sqft
Harbor View Estates Townhouse Condominium with 2 Beds, 2.
Groton Long Point
1 Unit Available
58 Sound Breeze Avenue
58 Sound Breeze Avenue, Groton Long Point, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
872 sqft
Fully furnished with everything you need offering 1st and 2nd floor ensuite bedrooms, central air, oil heat and a spacious outdoor deck with beautiful private yard within walking distance to all of GLP amenities. Available September 4th 2020.
