Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:34 AM

19 Furnished Apartments for rent in New Britain, CT

105 Ten Acre Rd - 2C
105 Ten Acre Road, New Britain, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED! Brand new Suite in a beautiful Tudor house! PRIVATE BATH / PRIVATE OFFICE! Also FREE high speed internet. Everything in the pictures comes with the place. 5 mins from Westfarms mall and the highway.

44 Cabot St 1 Front
44 Cabot Street, New Britain, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,485
1286 sqft
FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED! SHORT TERM LEASES WELCOME! Very Spacious 1 Bedroom on a quiet street. Washer and Dryer located in apartment. Access to garage is available. 4 Family house located on a quiet residential Street.

71 Vine Street - 7
71 Vine St, New Britain, CT
1 Bedroom
$520
160 sqft
ROOM for rent. Offering large furnished rooms across Walnut Hill Park - New Britain!!! Perfect for CCSU College students Shared bathroom and kitchen. Close to bus transportation, highways and the Museum of American history.
Results within 5 miles of New Britain
Enclave Park West
43 Caya Ave, West Hartford, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,095
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
875 sqft
Call Enclave West Hartford and Parc West to reserve your new home today. We offer the best value in West Hartford, CT, with amenities and onsite management to boot.
Packard
3 Arnoldale Road, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,490
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Vintage Apartments in West Hartford Classic charm meets modern living at The Packard.

21 Crescent St - 2nd Floor
21 Crescent Street, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1500 sqft
Huge FURNISHED 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom Bedroom Apt.

1 Bretton Road - 1A
1 Bretton Road, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1000 sqft
FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED! Long and short term leases available. Walk to Blue Back Square and West Hartford Center! One room available now in a Fully/Newly Furnished 3 bedroom apt. SHARED apartment.

21 Crescent St - 1A
21 Crescent St, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,398
700 sqft
FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED! Corporate housing! SHORT TERM LEASES ACCEPTED! Everything you see in the pictures comes with the place!

566 Prospect Ave - 2A
566 Prospect Ave, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$998
1000 sqft
FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED! BRAND NEW HIGH-END RENOVATION!! PRIVATE OFFICE! One bedroom with private office available now in a Fully/Newly Furnished 4BR apartment.
Results within 10 miles of New Britain
Greenfield Village
1800 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,175
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
875 sqft
Welcome Home Greenfield Village is a garden-style community nestled away in Rocky Hill, CT. Situated on 20 lavish acres, we offer different and unique amenities that will enhance your lifestyle.
Asylum Hill
Capitol View
600 Asylum Ave, Hartford, CT
Studio
$797
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,039
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
850 sqft
Luxurious apartments include new kitchens with updated cabinetry, hardwood floors and generous closet space. Community includes community lounge, on-site corner grocery and parking. Less than a mile from UConn School of Law and Trinity College.
Spinnaker Walk
60 South Broad Street, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,803
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the center of downtown, Spinnaker Walk is just steps away from the historic Town Green, Metro-North train station, Milford Harbor, boutique shops, cafes and some of the best restaurants Milford has to offer.
Forest Park Apartments
108 West St, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,247
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
960 sqft
Near many parks and I-91. Community pool, playground, gym and laundry rooms. One- and two-bedroom apartments with mini blinds, oversized windows and lots of closet space. Rent includes heat and hot water. Park-like picnic/grill area.
Downtown Hartford
Hartford 21
221 Trumbull St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,550
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1240 sqft
A high-rise community minutes from Bushnell Park, I-84 and Capital Community College in the Historic District. A mixed-use development, the apartments here are available furnished and feature granite countertops. 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
Downtown Hartford
Spectra Park
100 Trumbull Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,219
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1046 sqft
With 116 spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plan options, there is a home for those that seek a superior quality of life beside Bushnell Park.
Stepny Place
1800 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,347
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1129 sqft
Welcome Home Step into a community where you can enjoy being close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Stepny Place combines the best of a friendly neighborhood and urban living.
Knoll Crest
207 George St, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,445
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1120 sqft
These apartments come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Located on George Street, units offer vaulted ceilings, chef's kitchens, granite countertops, private balconies and panoramic views.
Downtown Hartford
Front Street Lofts
20 Front St, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,295
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1194 sqft
Brand new apartments between Tower Square and I-91 with high ceilings. Hardwood floors, large windows and granite countertops. Community has rooftop deck, concierge services and bike storage.
Flats at 390
390 Bee Street, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,055
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
700 sqft
At Flats at 390, our designer-inspired amenities set us apart from the competition.

June 2020 New Britain Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 New Britain Rent Report. New Britain rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New Britain rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

New Britain rent trends were flat over the past month

New Britain rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in New Britain stand at $830 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,039 for a two-bedroom. New Britain's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Connecticut

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of New Britain, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Connecticut, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,944; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, Meriden, Norwalk, and Hartford, where two-bedrooms go for $1,080, $1,739, and $1,035, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.0%, -0.4%, and -0.3%).
    • Danbury, Stratford, and New Britain have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.5%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    New Britain rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in New Britain, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. New Britain is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • New Britain's median two-bedroom rent of $1,039 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in New Britain.
    • While New Britain's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in New Britain than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in New Britain.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

