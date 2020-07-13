Apartment List
/
CT
/
mystic
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 AM

37 Apartments for rent in Mystic, CT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mystic apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
39 Units Available
Harbor Heights Mystic
50 Perkins Farm Drive, Mystic, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,660
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1162 sqft
Are you drawn to the Sea? Do you yearn to not only visit Mystic in the summer, but also live in this thriving coastal community, year-round? Harbor Heights Mystic can make that dream a reality. Go with the tide and let the sea cast its spell.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
West Mystic
1 Pearl Street
1 Pearl Street, Mystic, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Walk right out your door and step into the heart of Downtown Mystic! Recently renovated 1st floor, 2 bedroom apartment with new kitchen and bath with all new appliances including washer and dryer. Hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Mystic

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Old Mystic
191 Whitehall Avenue
191 Whitehall Avenue, New London County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
925 sqft
Lots of character in this second floor apartment that includes the HEAT. Located minutes to Mystic Village. 2 bedrooms, dining room with built-in shelving and a first floor family room. Washer and Dryer hookups. Lovely back yard. 2 year lease.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
80 Noyes Avenue
80 Noyes Avenue, New London County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
780 sqft
$1200/WEEKLY Summer Furnished Rental. This wonderful seasonal cottage is the perfect place to start all your summer activities, located directly across the street from the ocean.
Results within 5 miles of Mystic

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
116 Meeting House Lane
116 Meeting House Lane, New London County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath ranch in the Highlands

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Noank
57 Main Street
57 Main Street, Noank, CT
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
2231 sqft
FURNISHED HISTORIC NOANK VILLAGE RENTAL. AVAILABLE FOR THE MONTH OF AUGUST AT $15,000 INCLUSIVE. SEPTEMBER POSSIBLE. 4 BEDROOMS WITH 3 AND 1/2 BATHS. MASTER BEDROOM SUITE IS ON THE FIRST FLOOR.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Groton Long Point
321 West Shore Avenue
321 West Shore Avenue, Groton Long Point, CT
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
1813 sqft
Available now for Labor Day weekend and September 2020 dates, already rented for July and August 2020. Great water views and steps from the beach with access. Completely renovated, like new and move in ready.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Groton Long Point
209 South Shore Avenue
209 South Shore Avenue, Groton Long Point, CT
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
1876 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bath cottage with direct oceanfront access. Spectacular water views, large wrap around covered porch waterside with private yard and gardens.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Groton Long Point
105 Sound Breeze Avenue
105 Sound Breeze Avenue, Groton Long Point, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1554 sqft
Perfect location! Only one house away from GLP’s South Beach with captivating views of the Inner Lagoon and near all the GLP amenities! This beautifully appointed 3-bedroom, 2-bath rental with open floor plan is perfect year round for short term

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Groton Long Point
10 Weston Road
10 Weston Road, Groton Long Point, CT
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
2588 sqft
Panoramic views, privacy, dock, and direct oceanfront access at one of the best locations in Groton Long Point.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Groton Long Point
24 Prospect Street
24 Prospect Street, Groton Long Point, CT
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2217 sqft
Spacious 6 bedroom 3 bath GLP Cottage sleeps up to 12 guest with large yard great for entertaining and fully furnished with everything you will need to enjoy a great vacation stay! Within walking distance to all of GLP's amenities, beaches and
Results within 10 miles of Mystic
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Long Hill
The Ledges
11 Ledgewood Rd, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,430
1800 sqft
With wall-to-wall carpeting, waterscape views and a private balcony. Homes offer modern appliances and spacious layouts. Pet-friendly. On-site business center, pool with a clubhouse and two fitness centers.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
7 Units Available
South New London
Gull Harbor
83 Mansfield Rd, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$905
600 sqft
Enjoy a modern community with upgraded appliances and a patio or a balcony in each unit. On-site grill area and ample parking. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. Within a short drive of parks.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
38 Units Available
Northwest
Nutmeg Woods
84 Hawthorne Drive North, New London, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$937
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
782 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer private patios or balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Putting green, community garden, pool, gazebo, playground and gym. Clubhouse with Wi-Fi. Near I-95, Connecticut College, U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
8 Units Available
Groton
Groton Towers
39 Broad Street Ext, Groton, CT
Studio
$1,031
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
985 sqft
Spacious apartments with carpeted floors, balconies, and large closets. Pool, 24-hour gym, business center, and laundry facilities at complex. Convenient access to shopping at Crystal Mall and entertainment at Mohegan Suns Casino.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
7 Units Available
Long Hill
Country Glen
600 Meridian Street Ext, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,225
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1230 sqft
Close to Washington Park. Furnished and fully-equipped apartments in a community with multiple recreational amenities. Conveniences include high-speed internet and ample off-street parking. Short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated April 1 at 05:54pm
1 Unit Available
New London Civic Center
Homes at Pride Point
71 Redden Ave, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$925
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments located in a convenient location and pedestrian friendly neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated May 20 at 03:15pm
1 Unit Available
Jefferson
New London Communities II
71 Redden Ave, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments located in a convenient location to highways, shopping and restaurants in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood. The property is professionally maintained by Carabetta Management's maintenance team.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
849 Long Cove Road
849 Long Cove Road, New London County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1335 sqft
Super 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch with lots of updates and great local landlords. Owners willing to consider pets with an additional deposit,no restricted breeds. Lower level family room not included in square ft and garage.Close to Navy base.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South New London
Farmington Arms
70 Farmington Avenue, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
685 sqft
One bedroom, one bath condo. 1.5 miles to Ocean Beach. Relax with an iced coffee or walk on the beach. Close to New London colleges, Electric Boat, Johnson & Memorial Hospital. Fifteen minutes to Naval and US Coast Guard Base.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Groton
46 Hynes Avenue
46 Hynes Avenue, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,750
600 sqft
Beautifully refreshed, fully furnished one-bedroom in the heart of Groton! Tastefully decorated and maintained, this unit is available with flexible rental terms: one month or up to a year.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South New London
611 Ocean Ave Unit F1
611 Ocean Avenue, New London, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2200 sqft
Spacious Condo in New London - 2200 sqft of living space in this 3 br, 2.5 bath condo plus add'l 700+sqft of finished space in lower level. Fully applianced kitchen, deck, attached garage with storage, electric heat, wood laminate and carpet floors.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Academy
405 Mohegan Avenue Parkway
405 Mohegan Avenue, New London, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
Very conveniently located, large 2 bedroom located on the 1st floor is available for immediate occupancy. This 1st floor ,1 floor unit has beautiful views of the Thames and features large bedrooms with hardwood floors and ceiling fans.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Groton
22 Broad Street
22 Broad Street, Groton, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
850 sqft
HEAT & HOT WATER INCLUDED!!! Enjoy the charm of this first floor 1 bedroom unit with a decorative brick fireplace and open floor plan. The bathroom has been newly remodeled with a walk-in shower stall.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Mystic, CT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mystic apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Mystic 1 BedroomsMystic 2 BedroomsMystic Apartments with Balcony
Mystic Apartments with GarageMystic Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMystic Apartments with Parking
Mystic Apartments with Washer-DryerMystic Dog Friendly ApartmentsMystic Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Providence, RIMiddletown, CTWarwick, RIManchester, CTNorwich, CTWethersfield, CTNew London, CTCranston, RIEast Hartford, CTEast Providence, RI
Woonsocket, RIGroton, CTGlastonbury Center, CTWillimantic, CTWakefield-Peacedale, RIRockville, CTWesterly, RISouthold, NYHampton Bays, NYNewport East, RI
Pawcatuck, CTCutchogue, NYWebster, MAEssex Village, CTGuilford Center, CTMadison Center, CTGreenport, NYGreenport West, NYNewport, RIPawtucket, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Three Rivers Community CollegeUnited States Coast Guard Academy
Wesleyan University