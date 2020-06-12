/
2 bedroom apartments
22 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mystic, CT
57 Units Available
Harbor Heights Mystic
50 Perkins Farm Drive, Mystic, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1162 sqft
Are you drawn to the Sea? Do you yearn to not only visit Mystic in the summer, but also live in this thriving coastal community, year-round? Harbor Heights Mystic can make that dream a reality. Go with the tide and let the sea cast its spell.
West Mystic
1 Unit Available
1 Pearl Street
1 Pearl Street, Mystic, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Walk right out your door and step into the heart of Downtown Mystic! Recently renovated 1st floor, 2 bedroom apartment with new kitchen and bath with all new appliances including washer and dryer. Hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Mystic
1 Unit Available
9 Skipper Street
9 Skipper Street, New London County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
660 sqft
$1200/WEEKLY Rental Only! Breathtaking sunsets from the living room window. This simple cottage has two bedrooms on the first floor. Both bedrooms have a double bed; bed linens are not provided.
Results within 5 miles of Mystic
Noank
1 Unit Available
30 Pearl Street
30 Pearl Street, Noank, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Great 2 bedroom downtown Mystic unit with nice kitchen and living room. Central air to keep cool during the summer. Take a short walk to the water and enjoy all the shops, restaurants, and more.
1 Unit Available
332 Pumpkin Hill Road
332 Pumpkin Hill Road, New London County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Ideal location central to everything, this nearly new 2 bedroom duplex is very spacious, clean and brand new! large kitchen and family with two very spacious bedrooms on the 2 nd floor, large full bath. Full basement for storage.
1 Unit Available
17 Hancox Street - 1
17 Hancox Street, Stonington, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
750 sqft
Rare opening at oceanfront Sandy Pointe apartments!! Enjoy your morning coffee or evening cocktails relaxing on the lawn with sweeping views of Sandy Point while you listen to the seabirds and waves lapping against the breakwall.
Groton Long Point
1 Unit Available
58 Sound Breeze Avenue
58 Sound Breeze Avenue, Groton Long Point, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
872 sqft
Fully furnished with everything you need offering 1st and 2nd floor ensuite bedrooms, central air, oil heat and a spacious outdoor deck with beautiful private yard within walking distance to all of GLP amenities. Available September 4th 2020.
Results within 10 miles of Mystic
$
Long Hill
25 Units Available
Country Glen
600 Meridian Street Ext, Groton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1027 sqft
Close to Washington Park. Furnished and fully-equipped apartments in a community with multiple recreational amenities. Conveniences include high-speed internet and ample off-street parking. Short-term leases available.
Verified
Northwest
39 Units Available
Nutmeg Woods
84 Hawthorne Drive North, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,042
782 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer private patios or balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Putting green, community garden, pool, gazebo, playground and gym. Clubhouse with Wi-Fi. Near I-95, Connecticut College, U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
Verified
Long Hill
12 Units Available
The Ledges
11 Ledgewood Rd, Groton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
999 sqft
With wall-to-wall carpeting, waterscape views and a private balcony. Homes offer modern appliances and spacious layouts. Pet-friendly. On-site business center, pool with a clubhouse and two fitness centers.
Verified
$
Groton
11 Units Available
Groton Towers
39 Broad Street Ext, Groton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
985 sqft
Spacious apartments with carpeted floors, balconies, and large closets. Pool, 24-hour gym, business center, and laundry facilities at complex. Convenient access to shopping at Crystal Mall and entertainment at Mohegan Suns Casino.
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
New London Communities II
71 Redden Ave, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments located in a convenient location to highways, shopping and restaurants in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood. The property is professionally maintained by Carabetta Management's maintenance team.
Downtown New London
1 Unit Available
62 Washington St Unit 1
62 Washington St, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2100 sqft
Wonderful 3-story townhome in historic neighborhood. This home is close to everything! Just walk to reach the vibrant downtown with restaurants/bars/coffee shops.
Groton
1 Unit Available
33 George Avenue
33 George Avenue, Groton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
784 sqft
New balcony, new low-profile microwave unit, new A/C unit, new carpet. Within walking distance to the Thames River.
Groton
1 Unit Available
384 Poquonnock Road
384 Poquonnock Rd, Groton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
850 sqft
2nd floor 2 bedroom apartment with 1 full bath. HEAT INCLUDED!! Private side door entrance to own unit. Large eat in kitchen, updated bathroom. One bedroom has a bonus room that could be used as an office or walk in closet.
1 Unit Available
66 Elm Street
66 Elm Street, Westerly, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Enjoy this spacious 2 bedroom townhouse located on Elm Street with hardwood floors, fireplace, deck and central air.
Academy
1 Unit Available
405 Mohegan Avenue Parkway
405 Mohegan Avenue, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Very conveniently located, large 2 bedroom with a office/study unit located on the 1st floor is available for immediate occupancy.
Coit
1 Unit Available
7 Williams Street
7 Williams Street, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$950
1158 sqft
Bright, cute and clean first floor apartment! Nicely updated & spacious with 2 good size bedrooms and 1 full bath. Eat in kitchen offers new cabinets and counters. Additional storage in basement is a plus! Tenant pays all utilities.
Williams
1 Unit Available
11 Brainard Street
11 Brainard Street, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
Bright, cute and clean 3rd floor 1 level apartment! Nicely updated & spacious with 2 bedrooms & 1 full bath. Eat in kitchen offers soft-close cabinets and drawers, as well as a separate pantry area.
Downtown New London
1 Unit Available
169 Bank Street
169 Bank Street, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Super large, totally updated 2 bedroom, right in the heart of downtown! River views and city views. This is one sweet apartment! No pets and this is a non smoking unit. Central air. Resident pays all utilities. Permit parking from city.
Groton
1 Unit Available
320 Shennecossett Road
320 Shennecossett Road, Groton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
776 sqft
Bright updated 2 bedroom apartment in Groton Estates heat and hot water included. Well run complex Leasing office on site Prices starting at $995-$1175 depending on upgrades.
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
89 Lincoln Avenue
89 Lincoln Avenue, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Spacious first floor unit in a two family dwelling, with a lot of original character. Situated on a nice corner lot. 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath. Eat in kitchen with a refrigerator and stove, open to the dining room and living room.
