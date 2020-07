Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator carpet ceiling fan oven Property Amenities car charging elevator parking pool racquetball court garage package receiving sauna cats allowed accessible dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Welcome to Clocktower + Velvet Mill, a residential community featuring Studio, One & Two bedroom apartments in Manchester, CT. Spacious layouts and amenities welcome you home, along with exceptional service and an ideal location within walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment options. Are you looking for an apt for rent in Manchester, CT? Contact our friendly, professional office staff to schedule a tour today.