Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:45 PM

18 Apartments for rent in Madison Center, CT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Madison Center apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit...

1 of 29

Last updated February 16 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
30 Lawson Drive
30 Lawson Drive, Madison Center, CT
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1918 sqft
Summer in the coastal town of Madison! Just a short walk to desirable East Wharf beach from this newly renovated cape. Everything is brand new, including most of the furniture.
Results within 1 mile of Madison Center

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
140 Liberty Street
140 Liberty Street, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
1706 sqft
Desirable furnished Liberty Street private home for lease JULY only. Charmingly restored, fully furnished antique 3-bedroom, 3-bath cape. There is also a separate 1 bedroom/1-bath guest house which can be rented for an additional $3500.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
55 West Overshores Drive
55 Overshores W, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1192 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020 FOR ANNUAL LEASE. PARTIALLY FURNISHED. This open concept 2 bedroom home, with hardwood floors, and located in one of the best beach Associations off Neck Road, is perfect for two to three people.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
100 Hull Road
100 Hull Road, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2686 sqft
Partially furnished colonial in one of Madison's favorite neighborhoods. Easy access to beaches and town from this attractive home. Check out the home video to see what life at 100 Hull Rd has to offer.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
52 East Overshores
52 Overshores E, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1684 sqft
ACADEMIC RENTAL AVAILABLE - SEPTEMBER 8, 2020 TO MID JUNE, 2021. Comfortable and nicely decorated, this home has 2 bedrooms upstairs that share a newer renovated full bath.
Results within 5 miles of Madison Center

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
106 Buffalo Bay Road
106 Buffalo Bay Road, New Haven County, CT
6 Bedrooms
$3,000
3148 sqft
Six bedroom, three bath home situated on appr. 1 acre in the private beach association of Buffalo Bay, Madison, with access to the Associaton`s beach and tennis court, steps from the house. Tranquil private waterfront setting close to town center.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
58 Trailwood Drive
58 Trailwood Drive, New Haven County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2000 sqft
Well cared for 4 br home with an office, hardwood floors and updated kitchen, Landlord provides basic cable, wireless internet, trash removal, lawn/exterior care and resides in separate in-law, similar to a duplex. Use of privte yard and 1 garage.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
312 Old Whitfield Street
312 Old Whitfield Street, Guilford Center, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
624 sqft
Cozy, adorable 4 room, 1 bedroom 1 bath, second floor apartment located next to train station in the heart of downtown Guilford. The kitchen features a build in storage cabinet, butcher block counter, electric burner oven and refrigerator.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
381 Horse Pond Road
381 Horse Pond Road, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1288 sqft
Great ranch in excellent set on country setting yet minutes to town center, highways and beaches.
Results within 10 miles of Madison Center

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
93 Old Mail Trail
93 Old Mail Trail, Middlesex County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1541 sqft
Sandy Beach Front Home with views of Duck Island Available for Academic Rental - Fully Furnished , Located at Grove Beach Point Assoc. Marsh Views , Walking , Jogging ,Biking, Kayaking, in Beach Community! Tenant suppiles Bedding and Mattress Covers.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
38 River Colony
38 River Colony, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
933 sqft
Private end unit with lots of sunlight and windows.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
56 Founders Village
56 Founders Village, Middlesex County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
728 sqft
Meticulous Ranch and bright Condo for rent. Huge LR 16 x 24 and pvt patio. Fully appliance kitchen with w/d in kitchen. Avail immediately. Quick stroll to center and beach. No pets, new paint and carpet. Ref and credit req.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
12 Groveway
12 Groveway, Middlesex County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1426 sqft
Academic Rental on the Shoreline. Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 full bath raised seaside bungalow features updated eat-in-kitchen with marble counters and newer appliance.

1 of 34

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
744 Route 80
744 Old Toll Road, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1175 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Cottage Style Single Family - This charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home is conveniently located on Route 80 in Guilford and features beautiful exposed wood beams and indoor architecture.

1 of 27

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
368 Three Mile Course
368 Three Mile Course, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2106 sqft
Fantastic open concept ranch in convenient location just south of Route 1. Fully and stylishly remodeled kitchen and baths. Hardwood floors throughout, warm air heat and central air conditioning. Private and spacious back yard with patio.

1 of 2

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
4 Quonnipaug Hill Road
4 Quonnipaug Hill Road, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2424 sqft
Enjoy the Beautiful Lake Views from this very well maintained Cape-Style home in North Guilford. There are lots of recent updates! The remodeled Kitchen is very spacious and has Wood Cabinets, Granite Counters, Tile Floor & Newer Appliances.

1 of 25

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
1250 Long Hill Road
1250 Long Hill Road, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2386 sqft
Country setting with big deck overlooking horse pastures and pond. There is a 7 stall barn on the property to be used for horse rescue organization. Tenant will have access to one of the two garage bays in the detached garage.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
7 Sea Scape Drive
7 Seascape Drive, Westbrook Center, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2498 sqft
You will LOVE living at the beach from September through June. Only steps to a beautiful sandy beach and boat launch. This great home is on a cul-de-sac and very close to the center of town and school.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Madison Center, CT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Madison Center apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

