Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

*****Rent to own***** our airy and bright, brick and vinyl colonial! Modern colors/decor throughout add to the finished look of this home. Newer appliances, updated kitchen & bath flooring all add to the move in ready condition. Good sized bedrooms larger than they appear in the photos have ample closet space and hardwood floors. Still need more room? The lower level is partially finished/heated for additional use. This property has privacy and borders on a pretty babbling brook named Terry Brook. Pretty summer pictures have been added to the photos to showcase this beauty in warmer weather! This is not a cut through street and there are sidewalks in this area. Perfect home for deserving buyer with a good down payment!



Call 833-495-4663 x3 for more info!



NOTE: all inquiries will receive a response VIA EMAIL. Please ensure your email address is typed correctly and make sure you check your inbox for a message!



(RLNE5362023)