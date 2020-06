Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bath cottage with direct oceanfront access. Spectacular water views, large wrap around covered porch waterside with private yard and gardens. Great location just steps away from GLP's South beach and walking distance to all of GLP amenities. Fully furnished with everything you'll need. Enjoy one of the best beach communities in New England with access to excellent amenities, beaches and activities that will make many of your best and enjoyable memories to come! Available after Labor day September 6th.