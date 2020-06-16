106 East Shore Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Enjoy the tranquility of living by the shore during the off-season months at Groton Long Point in this charming 4-bedroom 2 bath ocean view rental. Picturesque water views and Magnificent sunrises fully furnished with everything you need. Beautiful beach stone fireplace, updated kitchen and tile baths with 1st floor full bath shower system with rain heads, newer top of the line furnace, hot water heater, and hardwood floors throughout. Sleeps up to 8. Available for academic rental September 2020 to May 2021 at 2500 per month excluding utilities.