All apartments in Groton Long Point
Find more places like 106 East Shore Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Groton Long Point, CT
/
106 East Shore Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 2:36 AM

106 East Shore Avenue

106 East Shore Avenue · (860) 319-7231
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Groton Long Point
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

106 East Shore Avenue, Groton Long Point, CT 06340
Groton Long Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Enjoy the tranquility of living by the shore during the off-season months at Groton Long Point in this charming 4-bedroom 2 bath ocean view rental. Picturesque water views and Magnificent sunrises fully furnished with everything you need. Beautiful beach stone fireplace, updated kitchen and tile baths with 1st floor full bath shower system with rain heads, newer top of the line furnace, hot water heater, and hardwood floors throughout. Sleeps up to 8. Available for academic rental September 2020 to May 2021 at 2500 per month excluding utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 East Shore Avenue have any available units?
106 East Shore Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 106 East Shore Avenue have?
Some of 106 East Shore Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 East Shore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
106 East Shore Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 East Shore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 106 East Shore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Groton Long Point.
Does 106 East Shore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 106 East Shore Avenue does offer parking.
Does 106 East Shore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 East Shore Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 East Shore Avenue have a pool?
No, 106 East Shore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 106 East Shore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 106 East Shore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 106 East Shore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 East Shore Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 East Shore Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 East Shore Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 106 East Shore Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Groton Long Point 3 BedroomsGroton Long Point Apartments with Balcony
Groton Long Point Apartments with GarageGroton Long Point Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Groton Long Point Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Providence, RIMiddletown, CTWarwick, RIManchester, CTNorwich, CTWethersfield, CTNew London, CTCranston, RI
East Hartford, CTGroton, CTGlastonbury Center, CTWillimantic, CTWakefield-Peacedale, RIRockville, CTMystic, CT
Westerly, RISouthold, NYHampton Bays, NYMadison Center, CTGreenport, NYGreenport West, NYNewport, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Three Rivers Community CollegeUnited States Coast Guard Academy
Wesleyan University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity