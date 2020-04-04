791 Conifer Ci

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal garage some paid utils microwave internet access

Unit Amenities garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Brand new, private, 1car ht garage/1bd/1ba, oldtwn - Property Id: 236058



Brand new legal secondary dwelling unit in old town Steamboat, centrally located steps from hiking trails and High School. Bright, sunny with vast views of ski areas through large picture windows. Quiet, private in established neighborhood. Rare gem is unique with finished heated garage ,heated floors, all new

H2O,trash,sewer,included

Tenant pays gas,electric,WiFi,responsible own snow removal

Deposit $1,500 1st/last$1800 month

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236058

Property Id 236058



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5614263)