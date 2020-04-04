All apartments in Steamboat Springs
791 Conifer Ci
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:34 AM

791 Conifer Ci

791 Conifer Circle · (435) 647-6593
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

791 Conifer Circle, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1800 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
garage
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Brand new, private, 1car ht garage/1bd/1ba, oldtwn - Property Id: 236058

Brand new legal secondary dwelling unit in old town Steamboat, centrally located steps from hiking trails and High School. Bright, sunny with vast views of ski areas through large picture windows. Quiet, private in established neighborhood. Rare gem is unique with finished heated garage ,heated floors, all new
H2O,trash,sewer,included
Tenant pays gas,electric,WiFi,responsible own snow removal
Deposit $1,500 1st/last$1800 month
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236058
Property Id 236058

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5614263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

