27 Cedar Ct

Available 07/01/20 2 Bdrm / 1 Bath Newly Renovated Whistler Village - Property Id: 297044
Beautifully renovated unfurnished mountainside townhome. New kitchen appliances, doors and new flooring. Washer/dryer. Pool and hot tub available. Large patio deck, quiet street and on bus route. Looking for a professional or small family to rent this unit and take care of it as if is your own. No pets allowed / No smoking of any kind, otherwise security deposit will be non-refundable. Rent includes trash, water, sewer and snow removal. Gas and electric separate. One-year lease / $1850.00/per month. Available July 1st.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297044
No Pets Allowed
