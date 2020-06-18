All apartments in Steamboat Springs
27 Cedar Ct

27 Cedar Court · No Longer Available
Location

27 Cedar Court, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Available 07/01/20 2 Bdrm / 1 Bath Newly Renovated Whistler Village - Property Id: 297044

Beautifully renovated unfurnished mountainside townhome. New kitchen appliances, doors and new flooring. Washer/dryer. Pool and hot tub available. Large patio deck, quiet street and on bus route. Looking for a professional or small family to rent this unit and take care of it as if is your own. No pets allowed / No smoking of any kind, otherwise security deposit will be non-refundable. Rent includes trash, water, sewer and snow removal. Gas and electric separate. One-year lease / $1850.00/per month. Available July 1st.
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Cedar Ct have any available units?
27 Cedar Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Steamboat Springs, CO.
What amenities does 27 Cedar Ct have?
Some of 27 Cedar Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Cedar Ct currently offering any rent specials?
27 Cedar Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Cedar Ct pet-friendly?
No, 27 Cedar Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Steamboat Springs.
Does 27 Cedar Ct offer parking?
No, 27 Cedar Ct does not offer parking.
Does 27 Cedar Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27 Cedar Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Cedar Ct have a pool?
Yes, 27 Cedar Ct has a pool.
Does 27 Cedar Ct have accessible units?
No, 27 Cedar Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Cedar Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Cedar Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Cedar Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Cedar Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
