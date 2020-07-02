811 Grand Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 story home in downtown Silt with great living space, wood burning stove, upstairs bedrooms and big yard area with 2 storage sheds and privacy. One shed is finished and could be used as an office. Deck to be replaced. Bedrooms are adjoining and do not have separate entrances. $1,500/month plus utilities. $1,800 security deposit. No Smoking. Pets considered. Please do not submit online information requests through third party websites as we do not post our rentals on them and we cannot verify their accuracy. While our rentals are posted on these sites, the information is not posted directly by our office. We also cannot accept applications submitted on their sites. Visit our website for the most accurate information and to submit an application or call our office at 970-984-9600.