All apartments in Silt
Find more places like 811 Grand Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silt, CO
/
811 Grand Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

811 Grand Avenue

811 Grand Ave · (970) 379-5383
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

811 Grand Ave, Silt, CO 81652

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 984 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 story home in downtown Silt with great living space, wood burning stove, upstairs bedrooms and big yard area with 2 storage sheds and privacy. One shed is finished and could be used as an office. Deck to be replaced. Bedrooms are adjoining and do not have separate entrances. $1,500/month plus utilities. $1,800 security deposit. No Smoking. Pets considered. Please do not submit online information requests through third party websites as we do not post our rentals on them and we cannot verify their accuracy. While our rentals are posted on these sites, the information is not posted directly by our office. We also cannot accept applications submitted on their sites. Visit our website for the most accurate information and to submit an application or call our office at 970-984-9600.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 Grand Avenue have any available units?
811 Grand Avenue has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 811 Grand Avenue have?
Some of 811 Grand Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
811 Grand Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 811 Grand Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 811 Grand Avenue offer parking?
No, 811 Grand Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 811 Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 Grand Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 Grand Avenue have a pool?
No, 811 Grand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 811 Grand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 811 Grand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 811 Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 Grand Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 811 Grand Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 811 Grand Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 811 Grand Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Glenwood Springs, CORifle, CO
Snowmass Village, COBasalt, CO
New Castle, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Mountain College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity