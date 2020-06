Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

323 East 2nd St Available 07/06/20 NICE VINTAGE HOME NOW AVAILABLE ! - Well-maintained with improvements, single-family, vintage home in Rifle. 3 bedrooms, 1 baths, Includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer/dryer. 1,584 sq. ft. total heated living area Upstairs only for lease. Forced air natural gas heat. Built in 1903. Tenant pays all utilities. No smoking and one small dog considered. Shed on property is not available.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3825372)