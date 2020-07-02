1179 Park Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

End unit townhome with laminate floors, large bedrooms and a bonus room that can be used as an office and lots of storage in the basement. $1,500/month plus utilities. $1,800 security deposit. No Pets per HOA. Available July 3, 2020.Please do not submit online information requests through third party websites as we do not post our rentals on them and we cannot verify their accuracy. While our rentals are posted on these sites, the information is not posted directly by our office. We also cannot accept applications submitted on their sites. Visit our website for the most accurate information and to submit an application or call our office at 970-984-9600.All occupants over the age of 18 must fill out an application.