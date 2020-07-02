All apartments in Rifle
1179 Park Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020

1179 Park Avenue

1179 Park Avenue · (970) 379-5383
Location

1179 Park Avenue, Rifle, CO 81650

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1999 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
End unit townhome with laminate floors, large bedrooms and a bonus room that can be used as an office and lots of storage in the basement. $1,500/month plus utilities. $1,800 security deposit. No Pets per HOA. Available July 3, 2020.Please do not submit online information requests through third party websites as we do not post our rentals on them and we cannot verify their accuracy. While our rentals are posted on these sites, the information is not posted directly by our office. We also cannot accept applications submitted on their sites. Visit our website for the most accurate information and to submit an application or call our office at 970-984-9600.All occupants over the age of 18 must fill out an application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1179 Park Avenue have any available units?
1179 Park Avenue has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1179 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1179 Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1179 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1179 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rifle.
Does 1179 Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 1179 Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1179 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1179 Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1179 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 1179 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1179 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1179 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1179 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1179 Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1179 Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1179 Park Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
