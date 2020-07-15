Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:23 PM

10 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Pueblo, CO

Finding an apartment in Pueblo that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along...
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 PM
3 Units Available
Hyde Park
Villas at Park West II
3133 E Spaulding Avenue, Pueblo, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,205
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villas at Park West II in Pueblo. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:29 PM
7 Units Available
Hyde Park
Villas at Park West I
3131 E. Spaulding Ave, Pueblo, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,050
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1234 sqft
Come see Villas at Park West today to experience all this great community has to offer.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Bessemer
1210 Highland Ave.
1210 Highland Avenue, Pueblo, CO
1 Bedroom
$850
869 sqft
ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS. Apply @ puebloarearentals.com - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, No Air Conditioning Tenant pays Gas & Electric, Owner pays Water & Trash.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
East Side
1119 E 14th St
1119 East 14th Street, Pueblo, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
725 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House - Ready Now - This recently updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home features new paint throughout. Clean and move in ready.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Aberdeen
729 VETA AVE.
729 Veta Avenue, Pueblo, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1155 sqft
ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS. Apply @ puebloarearentals.com - Managed By: Larry Turner 719-585-8738 Brick ranch style home with a 2 car detached garage. Close to PCC.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
State Fair
1318 Van Buren St
1318 Van Buren Street, Pueblo, CO
3 Bedrooms
$900
1670 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Close to State Fair Grounds - Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath home close to state fair grounds. Features a large yard, plenty of room for parking and privacy fence a long back yard. Under new management, new flooring and paint.

Last updated October 28 at 02:06 PM
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
2407 W 12th St
2407 West 12th Street, Pueblo, CO
3 Bedrooms
$950
980 sqft
Come Home to this 3 bedroom 2 bath Single Family Home - **** Coming Soon **** 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home. Newer paint and flooring through out. Front and back yard are fenced, pet friendly.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Aberdeen
718 Wilson Ave
718 Wilson Avenue, Pueblo, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
718 Wilson Ave Available 08/01/20 4 Bed 2 Bath Home with Large yard - Rare 4 bedroom, 2 bath home that is spacious with a giant yard. This home has a large kitchen, laundry room and LOTS of storage.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
112 Greenman Dr
112 Greenman Drive, Pueblo County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1060 sqft
Stones Throw From City Park 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Goodnight Area - Country Living by the City!!! This unique two bedroom one bath is located in the Goodnight Area close to City Park, Hwy 50 West, and much more.
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
10761 Traders Parkway
10761 Traders Pkwy, El Paso County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
2266 sqft
* Just Reduced * *Tons of ammenities included* This recently built 3 bed, 2.5 bath is loaded with extra space, amenities, and upgrades.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Pueblo, CO

Finding an apartment in Pueblo that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

