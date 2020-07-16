All apartments in New Castle
410 River View Drive Unit 302 - 1

410 River View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

410 River View Drive, New Castle, CO 81647

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Main level unit at Riverpark! 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with a 2 car garage. Tenant pays for electric.
Main Level, 2 car garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 River View Drive Unit 302 - 1 have any available units?
410 River View Drive Unit 302 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Castle, CO.
Is 410 River View Drive Unit 302 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
410 River View Drive Unit 302 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 River View Drive Unit 302 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 410 River View Drive Unit 302 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Castle.
Does 410 River View Drive Unit 302 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 410 River View Drive Unit 302 - 1 offers parking.
Does 410 River View Drive Unit 302 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 River View Drive Unit 302 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 River View Drive Unit 302 - 1 have a pool?
No, 410 River View Drive Unit 302 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 410 River View Drive Unit 302 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 410 River View Drive Unit 302 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 410 River View Drive Unit 302 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 River View Drive Unit 302 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 River View Drive Unit 302 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 River View Drive Unit 302 - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
