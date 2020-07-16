Rent Calculator
Last updated July 16 2020 at 5:00 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
410 River View Drive Unit 302 - 1
410 River View Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
410 River View Drive, New Castle, CO 81647
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Main level unit at Riverpark! 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with a 2 car garage. Tenant pays for electric.
Main Level, 2 car garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 410 River View Drive Unit 302 - 1 have any available units?
410 River View Drive Unit 302 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New Castle, CO
.
Is 410 River View Drive Unit 302 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
410 River View Drive Unit 302 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 River View Drive Unit 302 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 410 River View Drive Unit 302 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New Castle
.
Does 410 River View Drive Unit 302 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 410 River View Drive Unit 302 - 1 offers parking.
Does 410 River View Drive Unit 302 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 River View Drive Unit 302 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 River View Drive Unit 302 - 1 have a pool?
No, 410 River View Drive Unit 302 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 410 River View Drive Unit 302 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 410 River View Drive Unit 302 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 410 River View Drive Unit 302 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 River View Drive Unit 302 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 River View Drive Unit 302 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 River View Drive Unit 302 - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
