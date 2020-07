Amenities

garage furnished

3 Stetson Drive Available 09/01/20 Beautiful Mountain Home Available for Long Term Lease! - Looking for a long term rental in the beautiful mountains of Crested Butte!? Look no further, this 4 bedroom, 5 bath plus 2 car garage fully furnished is available for a lease starting September 1st. The property will be offered for a 10 month lease. Ideal for a long term getaway! Contact us at 970-349-6339 for your preview!



(RLNE5914315)