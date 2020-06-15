20 Snowfall Point

Amenities

Private and spacious Snowfall Point Condo available! - This darling 2 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 story townhouse is located in one of the most desirable complexes on the mountain. Snowfall Point sits above Pitchfork and has outstanding unobstructed views of all the surrounding mountains- Mt. CB, Whetstone, Axtel and Red Lady. The entry level includes a one car garage, a 3/4 bath with washer/dryer a sauna and an entry area. The main level includes a full bath, bedroom, kitchen and living room with floor to ceiling picture windows as well as the balcony. The top level has an oversized master bedroom and a 3rd bathroom. This is a quiet area on a dead end road, just a few minute walk to the ski area and bus stops. This is being offered fully furnished. No cigarette smokers! Dogs considered!

