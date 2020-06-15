All apartments in Mount Crested Butte
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

20 Snowfall Point

20 Snowfall Drive · (970) 349-6339
Location

20 Snowfall Drive, Mount Crested Butte, CO 81225

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20 Snowfall Point · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
sauna
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
sauna
Private and spacious Snowfall Point Condo available! - This darling 2 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 story townhouse is located in one of the most desirable complexes on the mountain. Snowfall Point sits above Pitchfork and has outstanding unobstructed views of all the surrounding mountains- Mt. CB, Whetstone, Axtel and Red Lady. The entry level includes a one car garage, a 3/4 bath with washer/dryer a sauna and an entry area. The main level includes a full bath, bedroom, kitchen and living room with floor to ceiling picture windows as well as the balcony. The top level has an oversized master bedroom and a 3rd bathroom. This is a quiet area on a dead end road, just a few minute walk to the ski area and bus stops. This is being offered fully furnished. No cigarette smokers! Dogs considered!
For more info call or text Kristin 970-209-1568

(RLNE5845778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Snowfall Point have any available units?
20 Snowfall Point has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 Snowfall Point have?
Some of 20 Snowfall Point's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Snowfall Point currently offering any rent specials?
20 Snowfall Point isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Snowfall Point pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Snowfall Point is pet friendly.
Does 20 Snowfall Point offer parking?
Yes, 20 Snowfall Point does offer parking.
Does 20 Snowfall Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Snowfall Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Snowfall Point have a pool?
No, 20 Snowfall Point does not have a pool.
Does 20 Snowfall Point have accessible units?
No, 20 Snowfall Point does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Snowfall Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Snowfall Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Snowfall Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Snowfall Point does not have units with air conditioning.
