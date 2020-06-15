All apartments in Montrose
605 S. 12th - 2
Last updated June 15 2020

605 S. 12th - 2

605 South 12th Street · (970) 249-2588
Location

605 South 12th Street, Montrose, CO 81401

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
2 Bedroom
1 Bath
Dishwasher, Stove, Fridge
Owner pays electric up to $60.00. All other utilities are included
Internet included

No Pets
Aspen Grove offers bright, clean and well maintained 2 bedroom apartments. Each apartment comes with a dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, oven, range hood and air conditioner. There is a common area and laundry facility. Each apartment also has a private storage closet available. Located on the highly desired South side of town near Rotary Park across from Columbine Middle school.
Designed with four well maintained buildings, each building has eight 2 bedroom apartments and a laundry facility. There is off street parking as well as a large area of covered parking.
Apartments are located near the popular retailers of Target, JCPenny, Walmart, Home Depot and the sweetness of Russell Stover's candy & ice cream store or check out the Hastings Book store & coffee. If you are looking for restaurants they too are close to the apartments try Starvin Arvin's, Chili's, or our local Colorado Boy Pizza. If you are looking for a nice place to call "Home" in Montrose, then Aspen Grove Apartments is a great place to consider.
Area Best Management, Inc. is the best place to find rentals in Montrose, Colorado visit their website at www.areabest.net

Rental Features
• Cable ready
• Refrigerator
• Dishwasher
Oven / range
• Laundry room / hookups
Property Features
• Laundry room
• Covered Parking
• Storage units

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 S. 12th - 2 have any available units?
605 S. 12th - 2 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 605 S. 12th - 2 have?
Some of 605 S. 12th - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 S. 12th - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
605 S. 12th - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 S. 12th - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 605 S. 12th - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montrose.
Does 605 S. 12th - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 605 S. 12th - 2 does offer parking.
Does 605 S. 12th - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 S. 12th - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 S. 12th - 2 have a pool?
No, 605 S. 12th - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 605 S. 12th - 2 have accessible units?
No, 605 S. 12th - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 605 S. 12th - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 S. 12th - 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 605 S. 12th - 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 605 S. 12th - 2 has units with air conditioning.
