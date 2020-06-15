605 S. 12th - 2

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher carport air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking internet access

2 Bedroom

1 Bath

Dishwasher, Stove, Fridge

Owner pays electric up to $60.00. All other utilities are included

Internet included



No Pets

Aspen Grove offers bright, clean and well maintained 2 bedroom apartments. Each apartment comes with a dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, oven, range hood and air conditioner. There is a common area and laundry facility. Each apartment also has a private storage closet available. Located on the highly desired South side of town near Rotary Park across from Columbine Middle school.

Designed with four well maintained buildings, each building has eight 2 bedroom apartments and a laundry facility. There is off street parking as well as a large area of covered parking.

Apartments are located near the popular retailers of Target, JCPenny, Walmart, Home Depot and the sweetness of Russell Stover's candy & ice cream store or check out the Hastings Book store & coffee. If you are looking for restaurants they too are close to the apartments try Starvin Arvin's, Chili's, or our local Colorado Boy Pizza. If you are looking for a nice place to call "Home" in Montrose, then Aspen Grove Apartments is a great place to consider.

Rental Features

• Cable ready

• Refrigerator

• Dishwasher

Oven / range

• Laundry room / hookups

Property Features

• Laundry room

• Covered Parking

• Storage units