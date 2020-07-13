144 Apartments under $1,300 for rent in Lone Tree, CO

July 2020 Lone Tree Rent Report Welcome to the July 2020 Lone Tree Rent Report. Lone Tree rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lone Tree rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Lone Tree rents decline sharply over the past month Lone Tree rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, and are down significantly by 3.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lone Tree stand at $1,554 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,967 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Lone Tree's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

Rents falling across the Denver Metro Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Lone Tree over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Denver metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro. Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,689, while one-bedrooms go for $1,333.

Arvada is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,582, while one-bedrooms go for $1,250.

Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents decreased 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,345; rents went down 0.4% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.

Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Lone Tree As rents have fallen significantly in Lone Tree, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Lone Tree is less affordable for renters. Although rents across cities in Colorado have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.2% in Colorado Springs.

Lone Tree's median two-bedroom rent of $1,967 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.

While rents in Lone Tree fell significantly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.

Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Lone Tree than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Lone Tree is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

City Median 1BR Rent Median 2BR Rent M/M Rent Growth Y/Y Rent Growth Denver $1,060 $1,350 -0.4% -1.2% Aurora $1,250 $1,580 -0.2% -0.6% Thornton $1,510 $1,920 0 -0.7% Arvada $1,250 $1,580 0.3% 1% Westminster $1,300 $1,650 0.1% -0.1% Broomfield $1,380 $1,730 -0.6% -1.9% Castle Rock $1,320 $1,680 -1.2% -0.3% Parker $1,410 $1,790 -0.4% -0.7% Littleton $1,490 $1,890 -0.2% -1.3% Brighton $1,330 $1,690 -0.3% -6.1% Englewood $1,220 $1,550 -0.3% -3.7% Wheat Ridge $1,010 $1,280 0.2% 1.1% Lafayette $1,500 $1,830 0.6% 1.1% Golden $1,290 $1,630 -0.3% 1.8% Lone Tree $1,550 $1,970 -1% -3.8% See More

Methodology - Recent Updates:

Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

Methodology:

Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

Read more about our methodology here.

About Rent Reports:

Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.