Apartment List
/
CO
/
lone tree
/
apartments under 1300
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 PM

144 Apartments under $1,300 for rent in Lone Tree, CO

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
16 Units Available
Remington At Lone Tree
9760 S. Rosemont Ave, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,245
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,403
1340 sqft
Conveniently located near Viet Pho, Five Guys, Via Baci Italian Bistro, and so many more dining options. Residents love to frequent the Lone Tree Arts Center for entertainment. On-site, tenants have access to a year-round pool. All apartments feature in-unit washer/dryers.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
35 Units Available
Westview at Lincoln Station
10185 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,271
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1343 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open kitchens and abundant counter space in all floor plans. Poolside outdoor lounge with fire pit. Minutes from I025, CO-470, and light rail access.
Results within 1 mile of Lone Tree
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
37 Units Available
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd, Parker, CO
Studio
$1,200
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1237 sqft
Cozy homes with built-in book shelves and a patio/balcony. Play sand volleyball on site. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to the Denver Technological Center, Park Meadows Mall and Denver International Airport.
Results within 5 miles of Lone Tree
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
26 Units Available
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,268
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1278 sqft
Welcome to Parker Hilltop! Our apartments for rent in Parker, Colorado exemplify luxury apartment living at its finest. Take advantage of the greater Denver area while still enjoying the small-town perks of Parker, Colorado.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
52 Units Available
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,240
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,854
1235 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stone Canyon Apartments in Parker. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
41 Units Available
Southmoor Park
The Den
6950 East Chenango Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,240
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1093 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Now Offering $500 Off! Call Us for Details! The Den.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
22 Units Available
Avery Park
9959 E Peakview Ave, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,220
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Plank flooring and upgraded fixtures. Numerous closets throughout every floorplan. Large pool with stone sundeck. Minutes from I-25 and light rail access.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
11 Units Available
Villas at Holly
6760 S Glencoe St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1018 sqft
Premium apartments in a park-like setting. Units feature fireplaces, large closets and separate dining rooms for entertaining. Residents have access to a fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
28 Units Available
Hampden South
Cierra Crest Apartment Homes
4500 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,223
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,177
1371 sqft
Units with large patios/balconies overlooking mature landscape. Excellent location near Denver Tech Center, the I-25, and the I-225. Walking/jogging paths surround property, and the Belleview Light Rail Station is just a walk away. Property boasts 2 pools and a hot tub.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
16 Units Available
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1291 sqft
Newly constructed units with granite counters and extra storage. Ample community amenities, including a pool, shuffleboard and volleyball court. An online portal for maintenance requests and rent payments. Near FlatAcres Marketcenter/Parker Pavilions.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
49 Units Available
Southmoor Park
MileHouse
6750 E Chenango Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,280
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,970
1402 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Waived Application Fee & Waived Admin Fee! Standing on the roof top deck at MileHouse, it's easy to feel like you're far above it all.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
15 Units Available
Courtney Downs Apartment Homes
15849 E Jamison Dr, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,229
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Full-sized washer and dryer in every home. Resort-style pool with shaded cabanas and fireside lounge. Resident app for maintenance requests and rent payment on the go. Direct access to multi-use trails and parks.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
36 Units Available
Avant At Castle Pines
520 Dale Ct, Castle Pines, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,285
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1282 sqft
Avant at Castle Pines offers luxurious features like Roman tubs, crown molding and custom cabinetry. A 24-hour fitness center is on site. The building also has a billiards and spa for relaxing and entertaining.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
55 Units Available
Hampden South
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,191
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1114 sqft
Modern gated apartments in Denver's DTC area, close to I-25. Each unit features a designer kitchen, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Resort-style pool and high-tech fitness center on site.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
13 Units Available
Southmoor Park
Camden Belleview Station
6515 E Union Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,289
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,379
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1038 sqft
Generous in-home storage and dedicated on-site bike parking. Outdoor fireside lounge. Walking distance from Belleview Light Rail Station and minutes from I-25 and I-225
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
15 Units Available
Northridge
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,160
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1213 sqft
All units installed with new kitchen lighting packages/fixtures. Newly designed clubhouse on-site where staff plans to host many events. Very nice and understanding staff. Large fitness center available to residents.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
26 Units Available
Hampden South
Outlook DTC
5031 S Ulster St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,249
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,372
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
1165 sqft
Pet-friendly community with dog park and pet spa. Rooftop lounge with fire pits. Co-working lounge, coffee and tea bar, pool and hot tub. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings, quartz countertops, and balconies. Near light rail station.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
21 Units Available
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,285
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1525 sqft
Great location within the Denver area. Newly renovated apartments conveniently feature in-unit washer/dryers.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
40 Units Available
Northridge
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,255
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1034 sqft
Friendly apartment community near Highway 470. Spacious apartments featuring fully-equipped kitchens with quartz countertops, wood-burning fireplaces and private balconies or patios. Communal facilities include a sand volleyball court and three swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
23 Units Available
Inverness
Elevate
7338 S Havana St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,290
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1238 sqft
I-25 isn't close enough to this community to disturb its residents, but it's only a short drive away and provides access to all of Centennial. Sundeck, game room, yoga and fire pits onsite.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
17 Units Available
Southmoor Park
Cielo Apartments
6715 E Union Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,299
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,421
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1117 sqft
Open kitchens with breakfast bar. Vinyl plank flooring, custom cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Pool and fitness center with towel service. Bicycle storage. Steps from the Belleview light rail station.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
19 Units Available
Broadstone Montane
18301 E Cottonwood Dr, Parker, CO
Studio
$1,247
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,346
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
1083 sqft
Homes with designer kitchens, private patios, and walk-in closets, close to hiking and biking trails. Common amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, bike storage, and a spa. Just 15 minutes from Denver Tech Center.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4451 E Peakview Ave C
4451 East Peakview Avenue, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Peakview Centennial Unit C - Property Id: 314313 Beautifully remodeled home in the heart of Centennial CO. 8 minutes to Denver Tech Center and 20 min to downtown Denver. Located on a cul de sac in a quiet family neighborhood.
Results within 10 miles of Lone Tree
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
56 Units Available
Aurora Highlands
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,024
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,712
1380 sqft
Extra conveniences like emergency maintenance, on-site laundry and option for credit card payments. Modern fitness center with bouldering wall. Grassy courtyards with barbeque areas. Walk to Horseshoe Park.

July 2020 Lone Tree Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Lone Tree Rent Report. Lone Tree rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lone Tree rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Lone Tree Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Lone Tree Rent Report. Lone Tree rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lone Tree rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Lone Tree rents decline sharply over the past month

Lone Tree rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, and are down significantly by 3.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lone Tree stand at $1,554 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,967 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Lone Tree's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Denver Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Lone Tree over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Denver metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,689, while one-bedrooms go for $1,333.
    • Arvada is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,582, while one-bedrooms go for $1,250.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents decreased 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,345; rents went down 0.4% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Lone Tree

    As rents have fallen significantly in Lone Tree, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Lone Tree is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Colorado have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.2% in Colorado Springs.
    • Lone Tree's median two-bedroom rent of $1,967 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Lone Tree fell significantly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Lone Tree than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Lone Tree is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,060
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    0
    -0.7%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0.3%
    1%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,650
    0.1%
    -0.1%
    Broomfield
    $1,380
    $1,730
    -0.6%
    -1.9%
    Castle Rock
    $1,320
    $1,680
    -1.2%
    -0.3%
    Parker
    $1,410
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -1.3%
    Brighton
    $1,330
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,220
    $1,550
    -0.3%
    -3.7%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,830
    0.6%
    1.1%
    Golden
    $1,290
    $1,630
    -0.3%
    1.8%
    Lone Tree
    $1,550
    $1,970
    -1%
    -3.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Lone Tree 1 BedroomsLone Tree 2 BedroomsLone Tree 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLone Tree 3 BedroomsLone Tree Accessible ApartmentsLone Tree Apartments under $1,300Lone Tree Apartments under $1,400
    Lone Tree Apartments under $1,600Lone Tree Apartments with BalconyLone Tree Apartments with GarageLone Tree Apartments with GymLone Tree Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLone Tree Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLone Tree Apartments with Parking
    Lone Tree Apartments with PoolLone Tree Apartments with Washer-DryerLone Tree Dog Friendly ApartmentsLone Tree Furnished ApartmentsLone Tree Pet Friendly PlacesLone Tree Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
    Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO
    Commerce City, COJohnstown, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, CO

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
    Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
    University of Colorado Colorado Springs