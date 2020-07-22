Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:27 PM

83 Apartments under $1,100 for rent in Littleton, CO

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,100 in Littleton is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to as... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 09:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Ketring Park
122 West Ida Avenue
122 West Ida Avenue, Littleton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$995
560 sqft
EDGE Properties is pleased to offer this adorable and spacious remodeled unit in The Adria Place for immediate occupancy. This charming 1 bedroom unit is the perfect place to call home.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Ketring Park
92 W Ida Ave
92 West Ida Avenue, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with new floors and lots of windows. Great brick building with a large fenced yard and shared laundry. Quiet building with a great location and close to everything. One reserved parking spot per apartment.
Results within 1 mile of Littleton
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
21 Units Available
Brix on Belleview
175 W Belleview Ave, Englewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,060
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
802 sqft
Open concept interiors with plenty of natural light. Massive resort-style pool with plenty of space to swim laps. Less than a mile to Progress Park and Cornerstone Park.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
80 East Tufts Avenue - 1
80 E Tufts Ave, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
455 sqft
Cute and cozy house built in 1950, converted to a triplex. This unit features 1 bedroom and 1 bath, a front and back door, a laundry room shared with the other two tenants, and a detached one car garage! New carpet and flooring in the bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Littleton
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
14 Units Available
Mar Lee
Parkwood Plaza
1436 S Irving St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$999
550 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to major employers and offers both hardwood flooring and carpet. Refrigerator and spacious walk-in closets included. Open, tranquil landscaping to relax and enjoy.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 22 at 06:12 PM
8 Units Available
College View
South Federal
2775 S Federal Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,050
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
909 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at South Federal in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 10:27 AM
$
4 Units Available
Ruby Hill
Platte River Apartments
1330 W Mississippi Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$945
477 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
658 sqft
Newly revamped one- and two-bedroom homes with state-of-the-art kitchens, walk-in closets and designer floors. Community amenities include free parking and on-site laundry. Close to I-25.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 10:19 AM
$
6 Units Available
University
Trivium
2125 Buchtel Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,097
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
936 sqft
Recently renovated community near the University of Denver. Open-concept interiors with luxury finishes. On-site pool with cabanas, grilling areas and an outdoor TV. Balconies and walk-in closets provided.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 20 at 11:19 AM
2 Units Available
Winchester & Browning
3030 S Bannock St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$960
440 sqft
3030 S Bannock St B303 Available 07/31/20 Budget Friendly and Awesome! Excellent Deal and Location on this Unit in Englewood! - Winchester & Browning Apartments | (303) 762-0228 | www.RozeboomCompany.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
University Park
South Josephine Apartments
2085 S Josephine St, Denver, CO
Studio
$925
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
835 sqft
A unique, vintage development, this residential complex offers exclusive studio-style units, onsite laundry, pet-friendly amenities and off-street parking. Each apartment includes free Wi-Fi, hardwood flooring and gas stoves.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
University Park
Topaz
1961 S Josephine St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,020
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and on-site laundry. On-site amenities include a coffee bar and courtyard with a pleasant sitting area. Convenient location near I-25 ramp and Prairie Park.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
University
Three Gables
2475 S Vine St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,015
640 sqft
Low-maintenance apartments on a tree-lined street, not far from Denver University and the Harvard Gulch Trail. Garbage disposal and air conditioning. On-site laundry, internet access and parking.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
University
Berkshire Apartments
2335 S Race St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$995
485 sqft
Situated close to the Denver University campus and walking distance to great restaurants and shops. Charming community with peaceful courtyard. On-site laundry and parking. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
University
Concord
2459 S York St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,025
485 sqft
Centrally located apartment block, just minutes from the University of Denver's campus. Modern rooms have air conditioning, ovens and refrigerators. On-site laundry, courtyard and internet access. Cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
University Park
East Evans
2375 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,065
583 sqft
Modern community near area bars and restaurants. Apartments feature controlled entry, on-site laundry and hardwood floors. A dog and cat-friendly building. Free Wi-Fi provided. Minutes from transportation.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:10 PM
2 Units Available
Windsong
3535 South Clarkson Street, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Windsong Apartments is ideally located in Englewood, Colorado, within walking distance of Swedish Hospital and Craig Hospital. We're just minutes away from the shops of City Center, the Englewood Recreation Center, and the light rail station.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 10:21 AM
$
2 Units Available
Woodmere
3350 S Clarkson St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,014
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
874 sqft
Cozy apartments with designer flooring and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy a barbecue area and courtyard on-site. Pet-friendly. Near the Englewood light rail station for convenient transportation. Close to Craig Hospital.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
University
The Pamela Apartments
2483 S Vine St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
625 sqft
Well-equipped living spaces close to Denver University and DeBoer Park. Ovens, refrigerators and air conditioning in rooms. Laundry facilities and parking lot located on-site. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:27 PM
6 Units Available
Mar Lee
Continental Court
3129 West Arkansas Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$900
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
Welcome home to Contentinal Court in Denver, CO! The 80129 location has so much to offer every resident, and will always make you feel right at home. We offer studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments that have been designed with the resident in mind.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3773 s Grove St
3773 South Grove Street, Sheridan, CO
1 Bedroom
$880
900 sqft
Basement Apt for rent - Property Id: 71392 Private entrance Fire place in LR Big bed room.' 900 square ft. New carpets. $880.00 a month $400.00 security deposit $100.00. cleaning deposit.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4451 E Peakview Ave C
4451 East Peakview Avenue, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Peakview Centennial Unit C - Property Id: 314313 Beautifully remodeled home in the heart of Centennial CO. 8 minutes to Denver Tech Center and 20 min to downtown Denver. Located on a cul de sac in a quiet family neighborhood.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Bear Valley
3550 S Harlan St #294
3550 S Harlan St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$950
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3550 S Harlan St #294 Available 07/25/20 Great 1 Bedroom Condo For Rent in Denver! - Great 1 bed/1 bath condo with private patio is available to rent starting in July! Great layout, lots of storage space throughout! Master bedroom has a walk-in

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 09:27 PM
1 Unit Available
University
University Park Tower
2225 Buchtel Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,075
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, location, location! This cozy condo is located just off I-25 with great access to Denver University, Downtown Denver and so many great shops, restaurants and parks.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
University Park
2716 S Cook St
2716 South Cook Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$800
1541 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for roommates for the 2020/2021 school year. Nicely updated 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home close to DU and Wash Park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $1,100 in Littleton, CO

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,100 in Littleton is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $1,100 in Littleton in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $1,100 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

