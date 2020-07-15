All apartments in La Plata County
Find more places like 180 Metz Lane - 1404.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Plata County, CO
/
180 Metz Lane - 1404
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:04 AM

180 Metz Lane - 1404

180 Metz Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

180 Metz Ln, La Plata County, CO 81301

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful, newly built townhome is situated right in town just east of the Animas River. With stunning views and great access to multiple venues, it would be a very nice place to call home. It has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs on the third level with the master bedroom having a his and hers closet and privacy door within the master bathroom. Master also has a balcony so that you can take in those views. There is a half bathroom on the second level for convenience as well as an office space. Nicely appointed kitchen has a range oven, microwave oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and an island sink with plenty of cupboard space. Another balcony comes off of the kitchen with more gorgeous views and ample sunshine! Washer and dryer are included. 2 car tandem garage is attached with a nice closet within for storage. This unit rents for $2000.00 per month + utilities with a security deposit of $1975.00 due at lease signing. Pets are welcome per the owner's discretion with a $500.00 pet deposit. Responsible students OK. Available July 1, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 Metz Lane - 1404 have any available units?
180 Metz Lane - 1404 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Plata County, CO.
What amenities does 180 Metz Lane - 1404 have?
Some of 180 Metz Lane - 1404's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 Metz Lane - 1404 currently offering any rent specials?
180 Metz Lane - 1404 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 Metz Lane - 1404 pet-friendly?
Yes, 180 Metz Lane - 1404 is pet friendly.
Does 180 Metz Lane - 1404 offer parking?
Yes, 180 Metz Lane - 1404 offers parking.
Does 180 Metz Lane - 1404 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 180 Metz Lane - 1404 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 Metz Lane - 1404 have a pool?
No, 180 Metz Lane - 1404 does not have a pool.
Does 180 Metz Lane - 1404 have accessible units?
No, 180 Metz Lane - 1404 does not have accessible units.
Does 180 Metz Lane - 1404 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 180 Metz Lane - 1404 has units with dishwashers.
Does 180 Metz Lane - 1404 have units with air conditioning?
No, 180 Metz Lane - 1404 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

150 Confluence Apartments
150 Confluence Ave
Durango, CO 81301
Rocket Pointe
1255 Escalante Dr
La Plata County, CO 81301
Skyline
1000 Goeglein Gulch
Durango, CO 81301

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durango, COBloomfield, NM
Cortez, CO
Farmington, NM

Apartments Near Colleges

Fort Lewis College