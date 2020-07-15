180 Metz Lane - 1404

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This beautiful, newly built townhome is situated right in town just east of the Animas River. With stunning views and great access to multiple venues, it would be a very nice place to call home. It has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs on the third level with the master bedroom having a his and hers closet and privacy door within the master bathroom. Master also has a balcony so that you can take in those views. There is a half bathroom on the second level for convenience as well as an office space. Nicely appointed kitchen has a range oven, microwave oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and an island sink with plenty of cupboard space. Another balcony comes off of the kitchen with more gorgeous views and ample sunshine! Washer and dryer are included. 2 car tandem garage is attached with a nice closet within for storage. This unit rents for $2000.00 per month + utilities with a security deposit of $1975.00 due at lease signing. Pets are welcome per the owner's discretion with a $500.00 pet deposit. Responsible students OK. Available July 1, 2020