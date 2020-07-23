/
10 Apartments for rent in La Plata County, CO📍
2 Units Available
Rocket Pointe
1255 Escalante Dr, La Plata County, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,660
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Rocket Pointe, a residential community featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Durango, CO.
4 Units Available
Skyline
1000 Goeglein Gulch, Durango, CO
Studio
$1,186
631 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,164
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
784 sqft
Spacious apartments with mountain views and lots of natural light. Private balconies. Walk-in closets and air conditioning. Hardwood floor. Pet-friendly with garage parking available. Near Durango Mountain Ski Resort.
1 Unit Available
2919 Richard Dr A
2919 Richard Drive, Durango, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Unit A Available 09/01/20 Close to town and college 3 Bd/1 Ba. Avail 9/1 - Property Id: 141224 Bottom half of a duplex with 1 car garage. Fresh paint! Available September first, 11 month lease.
1 Unit Available
3416 Main Avenue - 204
3416 Main Avenue, Durango, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1267 sqft
Amazing condo on North Main now available for rent. This high-end Mediterranean style property has beautiful cherry wood flooring, high ceilings, and tons of windows keeping the unit light and bright all day.
1 Unit Available
2539 CR 203
2539 County Road 203, La Plata County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1536 sqft
Peaceful, private home with lots to offer! 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Animas Valley. Small deck outside the kitchen door, with great mountain views! Full laundry room with shelves, small closet off kitchen. Washer/Dryer, D/W & woodstove included.
1 Unit Available
152 Alloo Gobi
152 Alloo Gobi, La Plata County, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2800 sqft
This spacious country home located on Florida Mesa. Just south of Durango has sweeping views in all directions. great for the commuter to New Mexico for work. The home features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. The home has in floor radiant heat throughout.
1 Unit Available
34237 Hwy 550 N. - 28, Hermosa Hills 28
34237 Highway 550, La Plata County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
788 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath in the Hermosa Hills Condos. WASHER/DRYER in unit and on site storage. $1000.00 per month plus electricity and required security deposit of $975.00 due at lease signing. Sorry no pets, but students okay. 12 Miles North of town.
1 Unit Available
7921 County Road 510
7921 County Road 510, La Plata County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1650 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath manufactured home on a permanent foundation is located just west of Bayfield on 1 acre. Great views surround the home. The home has a large welcoming kitchen for those who like to cook.
1 Unit Available
2855 Main Avenue Unit A103 - 1
2855 Main Avenue, Durango, CO
Studio
$1,100
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This office space is centrally located in the North Main business district. It has a front & back entrance. Ample parking in the parking lot behind the unit. This office space rents for $1100.00 a month + electric.
