/
/
archuleta county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM
20 Apartments for rent in Archuleta County, CO📍
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
583 E. Golf Place
583 East Golf Place, Archuleta County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$990
1220 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo located close to golf course. - This 2 bedroom condo has a large, spacious living area and bedrooms. This is a two level condo. Both bedrooms are located upstairs along with the full bathroom.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
318 Grenadier - Long Term
318 Grenadier Place, Archuleta County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2056 sqft
Awesome Large Home in Lake Hatcher area. 4 bedrooms plus an extra living space upstairs to spread out. Incredible views from all angles as you can see from the pictures. 2 Car tandem attached garage.
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
42 Lake Forest Cr.
42 Lake Forest Cir, Archuleta County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1750 sqft
Home built in 2019! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch style home. Walk to grocery store, shopping and lake as well as the Recreation center which houses the Indoor salt water pool, jacuzzi, weight room and more.
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
942 Harman Ave.
942 Harman Avenue, Archuleta County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2181 sqft
Beautiful Executive 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located in Pagosa Springs' San Juan Resort neighborhood, On the way to Wolf Creek Ski area. The home is fully furnished, and has a two car garage. Pets Negotiable with Pet deposit set by owner.
1 of 38
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
49 Olive Ct.
49 Olive Court, Archuleta County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2400 sqft
BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAIN HOME SET UP FOR LARGE FAMILIES. 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms. Sleeps 8. Access to Rec Center with indoor swimming pool, Jacuzzi weight room and more! Stocked Lakes near by with fishing rights after purchase of license.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
455 Saturn
455 Saturn Drive, Archuleta County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Cute Cottage in Lake Hatcher area. Across from the stocked trophy lake. 2 Bedroom 2 bath ranch style with pull out sofa bed. Fenced backyard for pets. 1 car attached garage.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
36 Chestnut Ct.
36 Chestnut Court, Archuleta County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2500 sqft
This beautifully decorated and furnished home is glass fronted to take in the mountain views. The living room has a gas fireplace ,sleeper sofa, TV with satellite service, DVD and VCR players and movie selection.
1 of 42
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
217 Pinon Causeway, Unit 3008. (SHORT TERM) - 1
217 Pinon Causeway, Archuleta County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1100 sqft
RANCH STYLE UPGRADED END UNIT CONDO ON THE LAKE IN CORE AREA! Available for Nightly & Weekly rental only. Monthly rental on a case by case. Newly Remodeled Single level condo with back covered check facing the lake and mountain views.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
2013 Antelope Avenue
2013 Antelope Avenue, Archuleta County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2086 sqft
Gorgeous home in the Pagosa Lakes area, offering access to three stocked fishing ponds and the PLPOA recreation center with a heated swimming pool & jacuzzi, racquetball, tennis, & basketball courts, and expansive weight room & workout area.
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
302 Talisman Drive, Unit 34 (SHORT TERM) - 1
302 Talisman Drive, Archuleta County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
988 sqft
*No Pets* Enjoy this stylish 2 bedroom and 2 full bath condo within walking distance to coffee shops, restaurants & Country Center shopping.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
19 Luxury Place (SHORT TERM)
19 Luxury Place, Archuleta County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1650 sqft
ACROSS FROM THE LAKE! This one story luxury home on a large corner lot has Pagosa Peak views from the living area. It is across the street from Lake Hatcher for easy access to fishing.
1 of 34
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
847 Twin Creek. (SHORT TERM)
847 Twincreek Circle, Archuleta County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2100 sqft
LARGE MOUNTAIN HOME TUCKED IN THE TREES WITH WRAP AROUND DECK. Available for Nightly & Weekly rental only. Monthly rental on a case by case. Sleeps 10! Pet Friendly with approval and additional Pet Fee. 10 Minutes to town. Walk into National Forest.
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
578 Lakeside Unit 10. (SHORT TERM) - 1
578 Lakeside Dr, Archuleta County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1152 sqft
UPGRADED TOWN HOME ACROSS FROM THE LAKE AND 5 MINUTES DRIVE TO SHOPPING! Available for Nightly & Weekly rental only. Monthly rental on a case by case. Upgraded 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo Across from the Lake. Covered patio with mountain views.
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
35 Chipper Court
35 Chipper Court, Archuleta County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1420 sqft
RELAXING RANCH-STYLE HOME NEAR FISHING, GOLFING, AND MORE! Available for Nightly & Weekly rental only. Monthly rental on a case by case. Centrally located, and less than two miles from Pagosa Lake, Recreation Center, and Pagosa Springs Golf Course.
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
61 Lakeside Drive - 1, D-3
61 Lakeside Drive, Archuleta County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
Upscale Town home with Mountain Views. This town home is Immaculate and has a 1000 sq ft. attached garage on the lower level of the unit. 3 Bedrooms + Loft and 2 Bathrooms. Open Concept Floor plan. Newer carpet. AIR CONDITIONING.
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
41 Carol's Curves
41 Carol's Curves, Archuleta County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1495 sqft
Spacious Modular Home Located in Aspen Springs - Located in Aspen Springs, this home is surrounded by 360 degrees of views. 3 spacious bedrooms all with walk-in closets and two bathrooms. This home has brand new carpet and paint throughout. $1200.
1 of 51
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
231 Tiffany Place
231 Tiffany Place, Archuleta County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3500 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
JUST FINISHED A COMPLETE UPDATE ON THIS GORGEOUS HOUSE WITH MOUNTAIN VIEWS ON ACREAGE! Rooms include oversized closets and 3 living spaces and an oversized office. Also has french Doors that open up to the outside patio area with views.
1 of 34
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
175 Wildwood Dr.- #Long Term
175 Wildwood Dr, Archuleta County, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,150
2641 sqft
EXTRA LARGE UPGRADED EXECUTIVE TOWNHOME WITH GARAGE! As big as a house but no exterior maintenance required! Great 5 bedroom 3.5 bath room corner unit. 2 Car detached garage, close to golf course, hospital, and amenities.
1 of 61
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
175 Wildwood Drive Unit #3 - 1
175 Wildwood Drive, Archuleta County, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,150
2641 sqft
EXTRA LARGE UPGRADED EXECUTIVE TOWNHOME WITH GARAGE! As big as a house but no exterior maintenance required! Great 5 bedroom 3.5 bath room corner unit. 2 Car detached garage, close to golf course, hospital, and amenities.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
36 Chestnut Street. (SHORT TERM)
36 Chestnut Ct, Archuleta County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2500 sqft
This beautifully decorated and furnished home is glass fronted to take in the mountain views. The living room has a gas fireplace ,sleeper sofa, TV with satellite service, DVD and VCR players and movie selection.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Archuleta County area include Fort Lewis College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Durango, Bloomfield, Farmington, and Alamosa have apartments for rent.