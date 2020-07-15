Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, Attached garage $125/month, Detached garage $100/month. Other. We have open parking as well as garages you can rent! Please call us for complete Parking information.