All apartments in Durango
Find more places like Skyline.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Durango, CO
/
Skyline
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:38 AM

Skyline

1000 Goeglein Gulch · (970) 236-9757
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
GET ONE MONTH FREE RENT!* * Restrictions Apply. Call Leasing Office for Details.
Browse Similar Places
Durango
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

1000 Goeglein Gulch, Durango, CO 81301

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 2112 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,186

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 631 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3123 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,264

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Skyline.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
hot tub
Now Touring!!! We are excited to announce that we are now offering partially self-guided tours, by appointment only. Schedule your tour today! Make Hillcrest your base camp, and take advantage of the amazing amenities, and location living in the heart of Durango. Minutes from Fort Lewis College.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, Attached garage $125/month, Detached garage $100/month. Other. We have open parking as well as garages you can rent! Please call us for complete Parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Skyline have any available units?
Skyline has 2 units available starting at $1,186 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Skyline have?
Some of Skyline's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Skyline currently offering any rent specials?
Skyline is offering the following rent specials: GET ONE MONTH FREE RENT!* * Restrictions Apply. Call Leasing Office for Details.
Is Skyline pet-friendly?
Yes, Skyline is pet friendly.
Does Skyline offer parking?
Yes, Skyline offers parking.
Does Skyline have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Skyline offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Skyline have a pool?
No, Skyline does not have a pool.
Does Skyline have accessible units?
No, Skyline does not have accessible units.
Does Skyline have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Skyline has units with dishwashers.
Does Skyline have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Skyline has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Skyline?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

150 Confluence Apartments
150 Confluence Ave
Durango, CO 81301

Similar Pages

Durango Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Farmington, NM
Cortez, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

Fort Lewis College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity