150 Confluence Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse playground bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly online portal

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Confluence at Three Springs in Durango is Colorado's newest apartment community. Nestled in a neighborhood of tree lined streets, open spaces, and breathtaking views, your new apartment home is waiting for you. As part of the Three Springs neighborhood, Confluence offers a new life in a quaint neighborhood. Each apartment home is designed with thought and comfort ability. View stylish one and two bedroom apartment homes with updated finishes, amazing views, and convenience to biking and hiking trails. There's something for everyone, visit Confluence at Three Springs today.