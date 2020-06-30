All apartments in Durango
Durango, CO
150 Confluence Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:33 PM

150 Confluence Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
150 Confluence Ave · (970) 964-6493
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Durango
Location

150 Confluence Ave, Durango, CO 81301

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-307 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,486

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1031 sqft

Unit 2-301 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,486

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1031 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 150 Confluence Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
online portal
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Confluence at Three Springs in Durango is Colorado's newest apartment community. Nestled in a neighborhood of tree lined streets, open spaces, and breathtaking views, your new apartment home is waiting for you. As part of the Three Springs neighborhood, Confluence offers a new life in a quaint neighborhood. Each apartment home is designed with thought and comfort ability. View stylish one and two bedroom apartment homes with updated finishes, amazing views, and convenience to biking and hiking trails. There's something for everyone, visit Confluence at Three Springs today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $15 per applicant
Deposit: $200-$300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Other. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information. Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Confluence Apartments have any available units?
150 Confluence Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,486 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 150 Confluence Apartments have?
Some of 150 Confluence Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Confluence Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
150 Confluence Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Confluence Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 Confluence Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 150 Confluence Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 150 Confluence Apartments offers parking.
Does 150 Confluence Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150 Confluence Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Confluence Apartments have a pool?
No, 150 Confluence Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 150 Confluence Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, 150 Confluence Apartments has accessible units.
Does 150 Confluence Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 Confluence Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Confluence Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 150 Confluence Apartments has units with air conditioning.
