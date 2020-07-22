Apartment List
/
CO
/
inverness
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:32 PM

108 Apartments for rent in Inverness, CO with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Inverness offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike rid... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Inverness
7820 Inverness Blvd Unit 409
7820 Inverness Court North, Inverness, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1523 sqft
This is a beautiful 2 bedroom highrise condo with a study! This lovely home has a wrap-around deck with tremendous views! Beautiful kitchen with island, fireplace, master suite and more!
Results within 1 mile of Inverness
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
26 Units Available
Avery Park
9959 E Peakview Ave, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,240
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1145 sqft
Plank flooring and upgraded fixtures. Numerous closets throughout every floorplan. Large pool with stone sundeck. Minutes from I-25 and light rail access.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
9 Units Available
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,340
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private patios/balconies. Pet wash station available. Lofted fitness center available 24 hours a day. One mile to I-25 and light rail access.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
20 Units Available
Inverness
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,565
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1249 sqft
Located in Englewood, Colorado, part of Denver’s South Corridor, The Palmer is conveniently located near The Inverness Business Park and The Denver Tech Center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
13 Units Available
Camden Caley
6360 S Havana St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,229
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans and abundant natural light. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Minutes from Cherry Creek State Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 12:02 PM
26 Units Available
Inverness
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,405
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living with wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with fountains and sun shelf. One block to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Perks like flexible lease terms, furnished apartments, and preferred employer program available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
17 Units Available
Inverness
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,588
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,787
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,647
1429 sqft
Close to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Apartments feature contemporary kitchens with energy-efficient appliances, living areas with wood-style floors and bathrooms with soaking tubs. On-site library, fitness center, yoga room and rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:38 PM
$
23 Units Available
Inverness
Elevate
7338 S Havana St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,290
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1238 sqft
I-25 isn't close enough to this community to disturb its residents, but it's only a short drive away and provides access to all of Centennial. Sundeck, game room, yoga and fire pits onsite.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
15 Units Available
Inverness
Elevation at County Line Station
8331 S Valley Hwy, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,858
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,243
1277 sqft
Apartments feature modern and sleek kitchens and bright pendant lighting. All residents welcome to relax at the rooftop mezzanine with amazing Rocky Mountain views. Pet-friendly community. Residents can easily access Downtown Denver through the nearby I-25 and a Light Rail station
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
33 Units Available
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,323
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1166 sqft
Modern apartments with panoramic views, keyless fob entry, faux wood blinds, and designer lighting. Community has a bike wash area, zen garden, and fountain and pet walking area.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
10263 E Peakview Ave #C202
10263 East Peakview Avenue, Cherry Creek, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
981 sqft
10263 E Peakview Ave #C202 Available 08/01/20 Top Floor 2 Bedroom Condo in Peakview Pointe - Englewood - Remodeled and updated 2 bed/2 bath condo in the Cherry Creek High School district! Newer carpet, paint, appliances and lighting.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 05:04 PM
1 Unit Available
9079 East Panorama Circle
9079 East Panorama Circle, Arapahoe County, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Centennial will welcome you with 1,125 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Inverness
301 Inverness Way South
301 Inverness Way South, Douglas County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1105 sqft
Come tour this beautiful condo located near Inverness in Englewood! This property features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a separate laundry room with a washer and dryer, and a spacious patio.
Results within 5 miles of Inverness
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
43 Units Available
Westview at Lincoln Station
10185 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,271
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1343 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open kitchens and abundant counter space in all floor plans. Poolside outdoor lounge with fire pit. Minutes from I025, CO-470, and light rail access.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
9 Units Available
Hampden South
Chestnut Ridge
3655 S Verbena St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,310
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1015 sqft
In a property with a remodeled clubhouse for residents to relax. Proximity to roadways and public transportation allows for easy access to Downtown Denver, Denver Tech Center, and Park Meadows Mall.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
19 Units Available
Foxridge
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,380
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1042 sqft
Brand-new renovations with white flat-panel cabinets, subway tile backsplashes and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with a zen garden, pool and poolside club, and sports court. Located near I-25, CO-470 and Park Meadows Mall.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
21 Units Available
Hampden South
Parliament
4363 S Quebec St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,170
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
937 sqft
Apartments located in the heart of Hampden South have fireplaces, granite counters and huge walk-in closets. Hop on Interstate 25 to get to the University of Denver or the Centennial Airport.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
17 Units Available
Courtney Downs Apartment Homes
15849 E Jamison Dr, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Full-sized washer and dryer in every home. Resort-style pool with shaded cabanas and fireside lounge. Resident app for maintenance requests and rent payment on the go. Direct access to multi-use trails and parks.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 05:32 PM
43 Units Available
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,410
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently near Hwy 83. Each residence offers private patio, in-unit laundry, and ample storage with walk-in closets. Car wash, clubhouse, gym, swimming pool, sauna, and media room. Pet-friendly community with parking and concierge.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 05:32 PM
21 Units Available
Hampden South
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,310
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,978
1519 sqft
Brand new apartments overlooking a green, mature landscape. Central location between I-25 and I-225 highways. Within walking distance to the Light Rail and grocery/retail stores. Pet-friendly with dog park access directly behind property.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 22 at 05:32 PM
$
3 Units Available
IMT at RidgeGate
9980 Trainstation Circle, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,535
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1194 sqft
Convenient location near I-25, Sky Ridge Medical Center and the new Charles Schwab Campus. Modern units with stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers/dryers and wood-style flooring.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
25 Units Available
Zenith Meridian Apartments
9850 Zenith Meridian Drive, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,296
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1149 sqft
Stunning apartment complex in Englewood just off South Meridian Blvd. Community features gym, fire pit, game room and pool. Elegant apartments with walk-in closets, patio/balcony and luxurious kitchens.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
15 Units Available
Southmoor Park
Monaco Row
4665 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,392
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,768
1023 sqft
Located just off I-25, within the Denver Tech Center. Luxury apartments have granite countertops, hardwood floors, private balcony, walk-in closets and more. Special amenities include pool, hot tub, gym, clubhouse and Internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 12:31 PM
14 Units Available
Timber Creek
8899 E Prentice Ave, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
Fully furnished homes with stainless steel appliances. Recently updated. Community amenities include a barbecue area, cafe, and media room. E-payments for resident convenience. Near the Denver Tech Center and Cherry Creek State Park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Inverness, CO

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Inverness offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Inverness. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Inverness can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COGreenwood Village, CODove Valley, COCherry Creek, COMeridian, COStonegate, CO
Holly Hills, COCastle Pines, COGlendale, COSheridan, COColumbine, COCommerce City, COKen Caryl, COEdgewater, CODakota Ridge, COBerkley, COWelby, COWheat Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs