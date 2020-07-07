All apartments in Gypsum
119 Park Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:56 AM

119 Park Street

119 Park Street · (970) 379-5383
Location

119 Park Street, Gypsum, CO 81637

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2288 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 Story home with large yard, great floor plan, huge bonus room downstairs, large bedroom and great storage. $2,500/month plus utilities. $2,800 Security Deposit. No Smoking. Pets considered. Please do not submit online information requests through third party websites as we do not post our rentals on them and we cannot verify their accuracy. While our rentals are posted on these sites, the information is not posted directly by our office. We also cannot accept applications submitted on their sites. Visit our website for the most accurate information and to submit an application or call our office at 970-984-9600.All occupants over the age of 18 must fill out an application. .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Park Street have any available units?
119 Park Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 119 Park Street currently offering any rent specials?
119 Park Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Park Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 Park Street is pet friendly.
Does 119 Park Street offer parking?
No, 119 Park Street does not offer parking.
Does 119 Park Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 Park Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Park Street have a pool?
No, 119 Park Street does not have a pool.
Does 119 Park Street have accessible units?
No, 119 Park Street does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Park Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 Park Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Park Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 Park Street does not have units with air conditioning.
