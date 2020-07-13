/
apartments with pool
121 Apartments for rent in Gunbarrel, CO with pool
1 Unit Available
Gunbarrel
4833 White Rock Circle Unit C
4833 White Rock Circle, Gunbarrel, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
869 sqft
4833 White Rock Circle Unit C Available 09/01/20 Lovely two-bedroom condominium in Gunbarrel - Available 9/1 - This quaint condo lies in a nice quiet community close to everything Boulder has to offer.
1 Unit Available
Gunbarrel
7454 Singing Hills Drive #H-202
7454 Singing Hills Drive, Gunbarrel, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
985 sqft
7454 Singing Hills Drive #H-202 Available 08/01/20 Two Bedroom Condo Available For Rent in Country Club Greens - This second floor, 985 square foot home in the Country Club Greens condominiums has two full size bedrooms and two full bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
Gunbarrel
6505 Kalua Rd 202
6505 Kalua Road, Gunbarrel, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1175 sqft
NOW SHOWING! Rare remodeled unit at this price! - Property Id: 313755 SHOWING NOW! Applications will be accepted throughout the weekend. There has been a lot of interest, so don't wait! Newly remodeled! The condo will be available July 10th.
1 Unit Available
Gunbarrel
4678 White Rock Circle #7
4678 White Rock Circle, Gunbarrel, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,820
669 sqft
4678 White Rock Circle #7 Available 08/17/20 Nicely updated, fully furnished all-inclusive one bedroom condo with flexible lease terms! - The Hunter Creek condos are located in northeast Boulder, near the Twin Lakes near the Boulder Country Club and
1 Unit Available
Gunbarrel
4682 White Rock Circle, Unit #10
4682 White Rock Circle, Gunbarrel, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,495
669 sqft
4682 White Rock Circle, Unit #10 Available 09/04/20 Gorgeous Gunbarrel One Bedroom for Lease! - Gorgeous Gunbarrel Condo for Lease! New Hardwood floors, beautifully tiled and painted wood burning fireplace, remodeled kitchen with stainless steel
1 Unit Available
Gunbarrel
5116 WILLIAMS FORK TR #101
5116 Williams Fork Trail, Gunbarrel, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
950 sqft
5116 WILLIAMS FORK TR #101 Available 09/01/20 5116 Williams For - Gunbarrel - Available 9/1 Price: $1495.00 2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo in Gunbarrel. Unit has updated baths and kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Gunbarrel
24 Units Available
Gunbarrel
Apex 5510 Apartment Homes
5510 Spine Rd, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,541
705 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,624
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,967
1097 sqft
Premium location in North Boulder's Gunbarrel business district. Gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and luxurious bathtubs. Close to Boulder Reservoir and many of the city's big employers. On-site coffee shop and sparkling pool.
7 Units Available
Gunbarrel
Boulder View
6655 Lookout Rd, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,582
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1002 sqft
Close to Highway 119 and a short drive from Boulder Municipal Airport. Stylish community features a fire pit, a courtyard, a hot tub and a pool with terrace. Homes have designer kitchen appliances and closets.
1 Unit Available
Gunbarrel
4654 White Rock Circle Unit 4
4654 White Rock Circle, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
879 sqft
4654 White Rock Circle Unit 4 Available 07/25/20 Quaint Condo in Gunbarrel -Available July 25th - Come rent our pretty, well-maintained 2BR, 2BA condo in Gunbarrel. Quiet neighborhood, close to Covidien, etc.
Results within 5 miles of Gunbarrel
22 Units Available
Transit Village
Griffis 3100 Pearl
3100 Pearl Parkway, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,715
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,890
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,324
1048 sqft
Open floor plans with hardwood floors and modern design. Walk-in closets and private laundry. Air conditioning. Tenants have access to media room and on-site coffee bar. Community has its own yoga studio. Near SH-157.
40 Units Available
Alexan Diagonal Crossing
3773 Canfield St, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,670
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,805
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1074 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
13 Units Available
Glenwood Grove - North Iris
The Boulders
2850 Kalmia Ave, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,937
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1005 sqft
Colorful apartments in North Boulder. Near Sale Lake. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated with in-unit fireplaces. Tenants have access to private community yoga studio and dog park.
7 Units Available
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville, CO
Studio
$1,445
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1228 sqft
We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options. Come home to infinite opportunities at Centre Court Apartment Homes. Modern, pet-friendly apartments surrounded by Louisville, Colorado natural beauty.
11 Units Available
Transit Village
Two Nine North
1955 30th St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,385
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1224 sqft
A smoke-free community located minutes away from Twenty Ninth Street Mall. Homes have been recently upgraded with stainless steel appliances in kitchens and walk-in closets, among other amenities. Green community with 24-hour gym and courtyard.
30 Units Available
East Foothills
Verdant
4970 Meredith Way, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,685
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
963 sqft
Sleek apartments just east of Foothills Parkway. Recently renovated with modern backsplash and granite counters. Hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Community has coffee bar, dog park and pool.
15 Units Available
East Foothills
Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes
1590 Eisenhower Drive, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,609
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom apartments near the Boulder Creek Path. Walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Community has swimming pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly community with assigned parking spaces available.
23 Units Available
Fox Ridge Apartments
3800 Pike Rd, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,231
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These smoke-free apartments feature walk-in closets and fireplaces. Community amenities include a coffee bar, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Just minutes from the shopping along Hover Street.
31 Units Available
Cloverbasin Village Apartments and Townhomes
630 S Peck Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1239 sqft
Modern living on the west side of the city. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, playground, fire pit and grill area. Apartments include updated appliances, walk-in closets and spacious layouts with an all-electric kitchen.
32 Units Available
Baseline Sub
The Lodge
2900 E Aurora Ave, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,465
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
359 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
784 sqft
This pet friendly complex is ideally located just half a block from The University of Colorado, putting you right in the heart of Boulder.
13 Units Available
Whittier
The View on 26th
1853 26th St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,938
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,737
1345 sqft
Units feature open concept living areas, complete stainless steel or black appliance packages, in-unit laundry and personal balconies or patios. Residents can enjoy scenic city and mountain views, community BBQ/grill and pool. Pet friendly.
11 Units Available
Whittier
2121 Canyon
2121 Canyon Blvd, Boulder, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,725
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
815 sqft
Completely renovated to fit your Boulder lifestyle, 2121 Canyon offers modern studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Central Boulder, with fresh new features indoors and out.
25 Units Available
Baseline
Buffalo Canyon
730 29th Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$870
387 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
585 sqft
Buffalo Canyon Apartments is just East of CU Boulder.
10 Units Available
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,449
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
1293 sqft
Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and in-unit laundry. Apartments are furnished. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, dog grooming area, a garage, and fire pit.
7 Units Available
University Hill
The Parker off Pearl
1155 Marine Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,795
683 sqft
The Parker off Pearl is a sophisticated building right here in the heart of downtown Boulder and steps from CU Boulder campus.
