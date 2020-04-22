419 Chipeta Ave.

Amenities

Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath, single family home - Check out this cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home for rent in the downtown area. Rent is $800 per month with $800 security deposit.

Tenant pays all utilities. No Pets. Anyone over 18 must pass a credit check and criminal background, application fee is $45.00 per person over 18.



The current tenant is moving out effective March 31, 2020. We will schedule showings for this property this week. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we ask that you are symptom free, we will request that you use hand-sanitizer before entry and keep viewing time to 10 minutes.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5662379)