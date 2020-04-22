All apartments in Grand Junction
419 Chipeta Ave.
Last updated April 22 2020 at 9:31 AM

419 Chipeta Ave.

419 Chipeta Avenue · (970) 361-3406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

419 Chipeta Avenue, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 419 Chipeta Ave. · Avail. now

$800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 657 sqft

Amenities

Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath, single family home - Check out this cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home for rent in the downtown area. Rent is $800 per month with $800 security deposit.
Tenant pays all utilities. No Pets. Anyone over 18 must pass a credit check and criminal background, application fee is $45.00 per person over 18.

The current tenant is moving out effective March 31, 2020. We will schedule showings for this property this week. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we ask that you are symptom free, we will request that you use hand-sanitizer before entry and keep viewing time to 10 minutes.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5662379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 Chipeta Ave. have any available units?
419 Chipeta Ave. has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 419 Chipeta Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
419 Chipeta Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 Chipeta Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 419 Chipeta Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Junction.
Does 419 Chipeta Ave. offer parking?
No, 419 Chipeta Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 419 Chipeta Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 Chipeta Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 Chipeta Ave. have a pool?
No, 419 Chipeta Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 419 Chipeta Ave. have accessible units?
No, 419 Chipeta Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 419 Chipeta Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 419 Chipeta Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 419 Chipeta Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 419 Chipeta Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
