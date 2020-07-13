/
/
/
apartments under 1200
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:57 PM
44 Apartments under $1,200 for rent in Golden, CO
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
11 Units Available
Foothills
Mountain Vista Apartments
474 S Wright St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,010
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a view of the Rockies from these recently updated units. Community conveniences include a business center and on-site laundry. Near the Bear Creek Greenbelt. Easy access to the Federal Center Light Rail Station.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
13 Units Available
Fruitdale
Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,080
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1161 sqft
Newgate Apartments in Wheat Ridge, CO invites you to join our vibrant, welcoming neighborhood. We offer large, newly updated one and two bedroom apartments built with modern floor designs and packed with great amenities.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
48 Units Available
Carmody
Waterfront
10555 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,135
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
988 sqft
On-site maintenance and management, along with night patrol. Fitness room equipped with cardio and resistance machines, free weights, and pilates equipment. Adjacent to Smith Reservoir.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
22 Units Available
Union Square
Glen at Lakewood
453 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,161
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1086 sqft
Park-like landscaping with walking paths, picnic areas, and mature trees. Private patio/balcony with all floor plans. Resort-style pool with lounge chairs. Less than a mile to US-6.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
$
36 Units Available
Union Square
Ascend at Red Rocks
13105 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1260 sqft
Daily convenience with on-site management, package receiving, and options for online rent payment. Washer and dryer in every home. Less than five minutes to US-6.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
3 Units Available
Foothills
Green Mountain Apartments
12641 W Mississippi Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,099
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
700 sqft
Quiet and accessible community in a park-like setting close to downtown Lakewood and Green Mountain. Apartments are equipped with air conditioning and kitchen appliances. Amenities include a BBQ grilling area, on-site laundry and swimming pool.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Lakecrest
8433 Zinnia Court
8433 Zinnia Court, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$715
500 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Room for rent, great neighborhood - Property Id: 153407 Professionals, grad students (FRCC, RRCC Arvada campus, UCD, METRO, CU Boulder), interns, empty nesters, one bedroom, shared bath and kitchen, shared workout center in
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Eiber
1305 Estes South
1305 Estes Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$975
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden level unit. 1 bedroom / 1 bath on ground floor. REMODELED kitchen with energy star appliances. New vinyl plank flooring, carpet, and interior paint [2019]. UPDATED bathroom. Coin operated laundry facility.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:44pm
1 Unit Available
Foothills
454 South Wright Street
454 South Wright Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,083
500 sqft
Set against the dramatic landscape of the Rockies, Mountain Vista is a wonderful place to breathe in the fresh mountain air and plan your next adventure.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Fruitdale
11671 W 44th Ave #3 Jefferson County
11671 West 44th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
850 sqft
* 2 beds, 1 bath, 850 SF Great location off 44th and Ward near I-70 - * Great location off 44th and Ward near I-70 * $1000 + deposit * 11671 W 44th Ave #3 * 2 beds, 1 bath, 850 SF * Pets OK with extra rent and deposit. * $40 application fee.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Eiber
10747 W 6th Pl Apt 101
10747 West 6th Place, Lakewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
Available First week of August This cozy home in the heart of Lakewood has everything you need to live comfortably while enjoying the affordability and convenience of location just off 6th Ave between Kipling and Union.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Union Square
226 Wright St Apt 104
226 Wright Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$770
Light and Bright one bedroom condo with no condo fee! Freshly painted throughout, new bathroom and kitchen floors, newer carpets and squeaky clean ready for you to move right in.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Eiber
1021 Carr St
1021 Carr Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$870
821 sqft
1BD/1.5 BRT Gorgeous Condo. Perfect for a first time Home Buyer or an Investor. Newer sleek Kitchen with contemporary tile floors. ONE large bedrooms and an updated bathroom with private toilet and shower area.
Results within 10 miles of Golden
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 05:15am
3 Units Available
West Colfax
Sloans Place
1540 Sheridan Boulevard, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,095
418 sqft
The brand-new apartments at Sloan’s Place were built with your happiness in mind. Our light-filled studios and 1 bedrooms have 10ft ceilings, gourmet electric kitchens, quartz countertops, a washer/dryer, and more. But it doesn’t stop there.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 04:20am
4 Units Available
Kendrick Lake
JEWELL PARK
8983 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
725 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with private patios, plush carpeting, internet connection and modern appliances in kitchens. Close to Kendrick Lake Park, the pet-friendly community has free parking and on-site laundry, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
52 Units Available
West Colfax
Vesty Park
3190 W 14th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,122
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1116 sqft
A pet lovers paradise that borders a park. Enjoy modern, bright units with hardwood floors, private outdoor space and walk-in closets. Communal features include 24-hour gym and maintenance, an internet cafe, parking and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:00pm
9 Units Available
Southeast Westminster
Hidden Lake
3791 W 68th Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$924
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
762 sqft
Our 1-2 bedroom apartments offer spectacular views that let you live in the shadow of the Rockies. Dishwasher, on-site laundry, and garage. Pet-friendly and access to transit. Clubhouse offers Wi-Fi and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
15 Units Available
Bear Valley
Velo Apartments
3481 S Fenton St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
962 sqft
The Bear Creek Trail is a transit route and recreational option. Afterwards, kick back in front of the in-unit fireplace. Make new friends in the clubhouse or media room.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
16 Units Available
Edgewood
Concordia
6777 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,190
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
776 sqft
Cozy apartments with a private patio/balcony, brushed nickel fixtures, and new kitchens. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available Close to Aviation Park and Lakewood Country Club. Near I-25.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
16 Units Available
I-70 Corridor
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
972 sqft
State of the art courtyard areas with BBQ grills, picnic tables, and canopied glider swings. Close to many stores like Costco and restaurants. Apartments in a very walkable neighborhood, with 2 on-site pools and a clubhouse lounge.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
16 Units Available
Molholm
Lamar Station
1450 Lamar St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
926 sqft
Very family and pet friendly apartment complex featuring a dog park and a playground. Roomy units are within walking distance from Walmart, Chipotle and other shopping and dining options. Located a few minutes away by car from Denver.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
1 Unit Available
Sloan Lake
2701 Federal
2701 Federal Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,133
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary building with reserved parking. Units have energy-efficient windows with blinds, designer flooring, electric appliances and dishwashers. In Jefferson Park, close to Safeway and Viking Park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Westminster
Willowbrook
7155 Raleigh St, Westminster, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
715 sqft
Willowbrook Apartments is a professionally-managed property in Westminster, just northwest of Denver, with easy access to Boulder, Louisville, and Arvada.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 6 at 11:25pm
1 Unit Available
Scenic Heights
Arvada Place
7620 West 62nd Avenue, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
725 sqft
Located just 7 miles west of downtown Denver, beautiful landscaping and a park-like setting make for an ideal living environment at Arvada Place Apartments. Arvada Place Apartments is located near Interstate 70 and Interstate 76 and RTD bus lines.
Similar Pages
Golden 1 BedroomsGolden 2 BedroomsGolden 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGolden 3 BedroomsGolden Accessible ApartmentsGolden Apartments under $1,200
Golden Apartments with BalconyGolden Apartments with GarageGolden Apartments with GymGolden Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGolden Apartments with ParkingGolden Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, CO