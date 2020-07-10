/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
256 Apartments for rent in Dakota Ridge, CO with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Summit Ridge at West Meadows
6359 South Van Gordon Street
6359 South Van Gordon Street, Dakota Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2304 sqft
***COMING SOON*** **Showings begin AFTER 7/14/2020. **Showing cannot be scheduled (and will not be confirmed) until AFTER 7/14/2020.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Summit Ridge at West Meadows
6473 S Tabor Court
6473 South Tabor Court, Dakota Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2374 sqft
Gorgeous Three Bedroom Home In Littleton Available Now! - When you walk in the front door of this gorgeous home in Littleton, you'll enter into the formal dining/living room.
Results within 1 mile of Dakota Ridge
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
15 Units Available
Columbine Knolls South
Bell Ken-Caryl
12044 Ken Caryl Circle, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,335
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished new homes in the heart of nature. Enjoy yoga, swimming, tennis and more on site. E-payments for resident convenience. Near South Valley Park and Rox Bar and Grill.
Last updated July 10 at 06:41pm
3 Units Available
Bear Creek
The Retreat at Fox Hollow
3248 S Newcombe St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,444
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pool with hot tub and fitness center found on-site. Residents also enjoy the movie room with theater-style seating. Large apartments feature walk-in closets and windows that bring in the natural light.
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
11 Units Available
Governors Ranch
The Dakota at Governor's Ranch
9097 W Cross Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,370
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
934 sqft
Community features BBQ grills, fitness center, yoga room and on-site car wash. Apartments include wood flooring, plush carpeting and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from C-470 and Hampden Boulevard.
Last updated July 10 at 06:13pm
6 Units Available
Governors Ranch
Cottonwood Creek
8801 W Belleview Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,385
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
Options like wood burning fireplaces and custom paint. Wide-open dog park. Sprawling courtyards with picnic tables, grills, and mature trees. Access to biking and jogging trails including the Wagon Creek trail.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
4 Units Available
Stony Creek
Vistas at Stony Creek
6775 S Field St, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,979
1109 sqft
Cozy apartments with designer bathrooms and walk-in closets. Parking available on site. Go swimming or play basketball on the grounds during free time. Close to Mirage Sports Bar. Enjoy easy access to S Wadsworth Blvd.
Last updated July 10 at 06:46pm
9 Units Available
Bear Creek
The Crossings at Bear Creek
10117 W Dartmouth Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1300 sqft
Comfortable homes with designer fixtures and in-unit washer/dryers. Community backs up and has direct access to Bear Creek. Bear Creek Greenbelt gives residents access to four golf courses. Residents have on-site access to high-end fitness center and resort-style pool with a cozy fire pit.
Last updated July 10 at 06:20pm
33 Units Available
Bear Creek
Kallisto at Bear Creek
2605 S Miller Dr, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1543 sqft
Pet-friendly property spreads out over 30 acres and features one of the largest fitness centers in Lakewood. Only 50 minutes from the nearest ski resort. Located on the Bear Creek Trail, which is perfect for running and biking. On-site, residents enjoy the two pools and other great amenities.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
13 Units Available
Bear Creek
Dartmouth Woods
10025 W Dartmouth Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,362
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
998 sqft
Located on the Bear Creek Trail, which connects with other great Denver trails. DVD library and free bicycle rentals on-site. Just 4 miles from Bear Creek State Park.
Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Bear Creek
3324 South Field Street
3324 South Field Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set against a backdrop of sparkling lakes and lush green parks, The Ranch at Bear Creek Apartments & Townhomes offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in beautiful Lakewood, Colorado.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Stony Creek
9108 West Plymouth Avenue
9108 West Plymouth Avenue, Ken Caryl, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Newly Renovated Townhome With Yard - Property Id: 242837 Beautiful, completely renovated townhome in Stony Creek neighborhood! 2 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms; Master Bedroom Suite with 2 closets and 2nd bedroom with large closet.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Stony Creek
9565 W Hinsdale Pl
9565 West Hinsdale Place, Ken Caryl, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2569 sqft
RARE MAIN FLOOR MASTER AND LAUNDRY! TWO MASTER BEDROOMS WITH FULL BATHS! Highly desirable Stony Creek neighborhood. Main floor Master bedroom is large, has vaulted ceiling, en-suite bathroom. Main floor laundry for convenience.
Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Marston
5427 South Dover Street
5427 South Dover Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
955 sqft
This stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Littleton, CO will welcome you with 1000 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with black stainless steel appliances that include a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and stove.
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
Bear Creek
LP1 Research - #1089
3355 South Flower Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
891 sqft
2 bed, 1 bath Lakewood Townhome in a quiet, well kept community. This unit opens up to the great open spaces of the community. Rental includes parking space in garage with some additional storage space.
Last updated March 5 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
Willow Springs
16022 Deer Ridge Drive
16022 Deer Ridge Drive, Jefferson County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1790 sqft
Beautiful 2+1 bedroom, 3-1/2 bath, 2 story townhome in Willow Springs community. 6 panel doors and stained woodwork throughout home. Decks located off of Dining Room and Master Bedroom.
Last updated July 10 at 02:50pm
Contact for Availability
Bear Creek
3351 South Field Street
3351 South Field Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**Scheduling showings and filling out application must be completed through the AMI website, not Zillow.
Results within 5 miles of Dakota Ridge
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
34 Units Available
Grant Ranch
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,439
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1063 sqft
Adjacent to Bowles Reservoir for tranquil living. Conveniences like organic groceries, shopping and dining located within a mile. Large windows and high ceilings for spacious, comfortable homes.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
15 Units Available
Marston
Westlake Greens
8000 W Crestline Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,387
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1374 sqft
Westlake Greens features in-unit W/D hookups, private outdoor space and extra storage, as well as communal clubhouse, on-site pool and parking. Units are pet-friendly, with 24-hour maintenance, BBQ area, business center, internet cafe and manicured courtyard.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
27 Units Available
Green Mountain
Westwood Green
7410 W Warren Circle, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,357
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1495 sqft
Smack dab in Lakewood, these luxury apartments have high-end kitchens and lots of floor space. Suites come with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and wood-style floors. Clubhouse and mountain views.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
19 Units Available
Union Square
Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,224
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1021 sqft
Open floor plans with breakfast bars and spacious bedrooms. Fitness room, tennis and volleyball courts. DVD Library. Minutes from US-6.
Last updated July 10 at 06:40pm
9 Units Available
Marston
M2
4560 S. Balsam Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,409
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1482 sqft
Only a few minutes' drive from Red Rock amphitheater, the Southwest Plaza Mall, and Clement Park, where there is a lake, baseball diamond and outdoor music venue.
Last updated July 10 at 06:28pm
23 Units Available
South Alameda
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,322
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,976
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well located 1-3 bedroom apartments. Walking distance from the exciting downtown Denver and Rocky Mountains. Close to many shops like Belmar175. Lively community on-site that loves to frequent the pool, spa, business center, and fitness center.
Last updated July 10 at 06:10pm
31 Units Available
Marston
Griffis Marston Lake
4601 S Balsam Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,289
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,244
1414 sqft
Impressive community amenities at Griffis Marston Lake can be found both indoors and out. Enjoy the resort-style pool and spa, walk community trails, and take in beautiful mountain views.
