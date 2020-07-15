717 Sixth St. Unit F

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Completely updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo in a very convenient town of CB location. - Enjoy spectacular views of Crested Butte Mountain from the massive wrap-around terrace of this meticulously renovated 3BR, 2BA condo located on the bus route in Crested Butte. New carpet and tile, new solid core doors and door hardware, new base and case molding, and new window coverings throughout. Kitchen features new stainless steel appliances, new fixtures, new cabinets, and new quartzstone countertops. Bathrooms feature new tiled showers with custom glass doors, new fixtures and faucets, and new light fixtures.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5338428)