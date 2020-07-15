All apartments in Crested Butte
717 Sixth St. Unit F
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

717 Sixth St. Unit F

717 Sixth Street · (970) 349-6339
Location

717 Sixth Street, Crested Butte, CO 81224

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 717 Sixth St. Unit F · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1252 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Completely updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo in a very convenient town of CB location. - Enjoy spectacular views of Crested Butte Mountain from the massive wrap-around terrace of this meticulously renovated 3BR, 2BA condo located on the bus route in Crested Butte. New carpet and tile, new solid core doors and door hardware, new base and case molding, and new window coverings throughout. Kitchen features new stainless steel appliances, new fixtures, new cabinets, and new quartzstone countertops. Bathrooms feature new tiled showers with custom glass doors, new fixtures and faucets, and new light fixtures.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Sixth St. Unit F have any available units?
717 Sixth St. Unit F has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 717 Sixth St. Unit F have?
Some of 717 Sixth St. Unit F's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 Sixth St. Unit F currently offering any rent specials?
717 Sixth St. Unit F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Sixth St. Unit F pet-friendly?
No, 717 Sixth St. Unit F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crested Butte.
Does 717 Sixth St. Unit F offer parking?
No, 717 Sixth St. Unit F does not offer parking.
Does 717 Sixth St. Unit F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 Sixth St. Unit F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Sixth St. Unit F have a pool?
No, 717 Sixth St. Unit F does not have a pool.
Does 717 Sixth St. Unit F have accessible units?
No, 717 Sixth St. Unit F does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Sixth St. Unit F have units with dishwashers?
No, 717 Sixth St. Unit F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 717 Sixth St. Unit F have units with air conditioning?
No, 717 Sixth St. Unit F does not have units with air conditioning.
