/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:16 AM
252 Apartments for rent in Columbine, CO with pool
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Columbine West
7149 South Webster Street
7149 South Webster Street, Columbine, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1500 sqft
Come view your next home! This spacious townhome sits in a lovely community and has 3 beds, 2.5 baths, a bonus finished basement as an additional family room, and 2 covered parking spots.
Results within 1 mile of Columbine
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
31 Units Available
Grant Ranch
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,459
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1063 sqft
Adjacent to Bowles Reservoir for tranquil living. Conveniences like organic groceries, shopping and dining located within a mile. Large windows and high ceilings for spacious, comfortable homes.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
16 Units Available
Marston
Westlake Greens
8000 W Crestline Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,376
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1374 sqft
Westlake Greens features in-unit W/D hookups, private outdoor space and extra storage, as well as communal clubhouse, on-site pool and parking. Units are pet-friendly, with 24-hour maintenance, BBQ area, business center, internet cafe and manicured courtyard.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
4 Units Available
Stony Creek
Vistas at Stony Creek
6775 S Field St, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,979
1109 sqft
Cozy apartments with designer bathrooms and walk-in closets. Parking available on site. Go swimming or play basketball on the grounds during free time. Close to Mirage Sports Bar. Enjoy easy access to S Wadsworth Blvd.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
13 Units Available
Governors Ranch
The Dakota at Governor's Ranch
9097 W Cross Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,370
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
934 sqft
Community features BBQ grills, fitness center, yoga room and on-site car wash. Apartments include wood flooring, plush carpeting and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from C-470 and Hampden Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
27 Units Available
Mountain Gate
7501 S Utica Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,324
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1374 sqft
Remodeled homes right at the foot of the Rockies. An online portal for maintenance requests and rent payments. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, yoga center and fire pit. Near Chatfield State Park.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
14 Units Available
Centennial
Terra Vista
5425 S Federal Cir, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,180
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
903 sqft
Homey apartments have wood-burning fireplaces, large bedrooms with high speed internet access, and in-unit washer/dryers. Residents conveniently find themselves near the RTD Light Rail Downtown Littleton Station and with easy access to major freeways, entertainment, and dining options.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Leawood
The Fairways at Raccoon Creek
6805 W Bowles Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,390
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,217
1338 sqft
Updated units include a W/D hookup, fireplace and ceiling fans. Enjoy a resort-style pool and fitness center on site. Near Raccoon Creek Golf Course and Bowles Crossing Shopping Center for convenient entertainment.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
14 Units Available
Outlook Littleton Apartments
4560 W Mineral Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,315
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1148 sqft
Spacious kitchens in all floor plans. Fully equipped fitness center and yoga studio. Dog run and indoor pet wash with grooming station. Ski and bike repair shop. Resort-style pool with sun shelf surrounded by cabanas.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kipling Hills
9579 W. CoalMine Avenue #D
9579 W Coal Mine Ave, Ken Caryl, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
9579 W. CoalMine Avenue #D Available 08/01/20 Lexington Village: Close to Foothills - This 2 story townhome has 2 bedrooms + study & 2 1/2 bathrooms. All the appliances are included.
Results within 5 miles of Columbine
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
5 Units Available
Bear Creek
The Retreat at Fox Hollow
3248 S Newcombe St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,444
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pool with hot tub and fitness center found on-site. Residents also enjoy the movie room with theater-style seating. Large apartments feature walk-in closets and windows that bring in the natural light.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
30 Units Available
Marston
Griffis Marston Lake
4601 S Balsam Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,330
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,106
1414 sqft
Impressive community amenities at Griffis Marston Lake can be found both indoors and out. Enjoy the resort-style pool and spa, walk community trails, and take in beautiful mountain views.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
40 Units Available
Centennial
5151 Downtown Littleton
5151 S Rio Grande St, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,377
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,226
1293 sqft
At 5151 Downtown Littleton, the combination of first-class apartment home finishes paired with our vast array of remodeled amenities makes us the best apartment community in the Littleton area.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Centennial
Verona
2961 W Centennial Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,185
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
875 sqft
Green living with LED lighting and community bikeshare program. Heated saltwater swimming pool with sundeck. Resident web portal for paying rent online and maintenance requests. Minutes from Santa Fe Dr.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
23 Units Available
Avana on the Platte
3400 S Platte River Dr, Sheridan, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,303
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1116 sqft
Gated community close to Overland Park Golf Course and the Light Rail. Air-conditioned apartments with in-unit washers and dryers, spacious floorplans and high-speed internet access.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
27 Units Available
Green Mountain
Westwood Green
7410 W Warren Circle, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,357
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1495 sqft
Smack dab in Lakewood, these luxury apartments have high-end kitchens and lots of floor space. Suites come with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and wood-style floors. Clubhouse and mountain views.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Columbine Knolls South
Bell Ken-Caryl
12044 Ken Caryl Circle, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,340
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1447 sqft
Fully furnished new homes in the heart of nature. Enjoy yoga, swimming, tennis and more on site. E-payments for resident convenience. Near South Valley Park and Rox Bar and Grill.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Bell Cherry Hills
3650 South Broadway, Englewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,213
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1233 sqft
Brand new community means that all residents are amongst the first to live in their home. Gourmet kitchens with Energy Star appliances, tile backsplash and granite countertops. Rooftop deck. Bike repair shop and parking. Less than a mile to light rail access and Santa Fe Drive.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
53 Units Available
Summit Ridge at West Meadows
Dakota Ridge
13310 W Coal Mine Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,292
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
881 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,167
1096 sqft
Patio or balcony, walk-in closets and full-sized washer and dryer included with all floorplans. Furnished apartments and flexible lease terms available. Movie room with theater-style seating. Stunning foothills views from property. Within a mile of CO-470.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Berkshire Aspen Grove
7317 S Platte River Pkwy, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,330
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,924
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1403 sqft
Expansive, open kitchens with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Walk-in closets with every floor plan. Dog park and pet wash station on-site. Walking distance from shopping and dining like Tattered Cover and Alamo Drafthouse.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Harvey Park South
Fielders Creek
3205 W Floyd Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,308
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
928 sqft
Dog-friendly community that has a dog park that residents almost universally use. Tenants have access to a pool with a clubhouse, a community game room, and a five screen media center
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
5 Units Available
Oxford Station Apartments
4101 S Navajo St, Englewood, CO
Studio
$1,343
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,369
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,253
1098 sqft
Community offers residents pool, hot tub, gym, and rooftop recreation area. Contemporary units with stainless steel appliances. Close to Highway 85 and Southwest Light Rail Line. Across the highway from Costco for convenient shopping.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
15 Units Available
Bear Valley
Velo Apartments
3481 S Fenton St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
962 sqft
The Bear Creek Trail is a transit route and recreational option. Afterwards, kick back in front of the in-unit fireplace. Make new friends in the clubhouse or media room.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
26 Units Available
Academy Park
Windsor at Pinehurst
3950 S Wadsworth Blvd, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,335
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1395 sqft
Convenient to Route 285. Thoughtfully designed apartments with white granite counters and wood plank-style floors in a community boasting Denver skyline and Rocky Mountain views. Select homes feature walk-in showers, kitchen islands and entertainment packages.