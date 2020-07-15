Apartment List
/
CO
/
breckenridge
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

8 Apartments for rent in Breckenridge, CO with garages

Breckenridge apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
31 Willow Green
31 Willow Green, Breckenridge, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
1860 sqft
31 Willow Green Available 09/08/20 Unfurnished, 2 car garage, Wellington Neighborhood! - This home is an exceptional rental opportunity in a great neighborhood available 9/8/20 for a year lease-no option for a shorter lease.
Results within 1 mile of Breckenridge

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
183 Pelican Circle, Unit 1308
183 Pelican Cir, Summit County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
850 sqft
183 Pelican Circle, Unit 1308 Available 08/01/20 Villas at Swans Nest 2 bedroom - Villas at Swans Nest is located on the north side of Breckenridge, close to Frisco and the Breckenridge Golf Course.
Results within 5 miles of Breckenridge

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
6 Zoe Court
6 Zoe Ct, Summit County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1186 sqft
Long Term- 6 Zoe Court - Great location between Frisco and Breckenridge! Unfurnished 2 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom duplex at Farmers Grove is available for move in July 5 for annual lease. This 1,186 Sq. Ft. property is located on .
Results within 10 miles of Breckenridge

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
33 Skyline Drive
33 Skyline Drive, Dillon, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1520 sqft
33 Skyline Drive Available 11/01/20 Winter Seasonal - 33 Skyline Drive - 2 bed 3 bath located near City Market and Skyline movie theater in Dillon. 3 levels with both beds upstairs. Each bedroom has it's own bathroom and plenty of closet space.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
126 Allegra Lane
126 Allegra Lane, Silverthorne, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
126 Allegra Lane Available 11/01/20 Winter Seasonal- 126 Allegra Lane - This spacious, well maintained town home has 3 bedroom and 3.

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2906 Osprey Lane
2906 Osprey Lane, Silverthorne, CO
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2354 sqft
2906 Osprey Lane Available 11/01/20 Winter Seasonal- 2906 Osprey Lane - Luxury 3 bedroom/ 3 bathroom town home available for winter rental November 1 through April 30th in the Three Peaks/Raven neighborhood of Silverthorne.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
61 Cydney Lane Unit A
61 Cydney Lane, Summit County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1755 sqft
Forest Park Townhomes - 3 Bedroom, 1 Car Garage & Private Laundry - SEARCH AVAILABLE RENTALS AT: https://app.tenantturner.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
20 Hunki Dori Ct.
20 Hunki Dori Court, Keystone, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
835 sqft
Fully Furnished -Red Hawk Lodge is one of the most desirable properties in River Run. This two-bedroom, two-bath condo has a beautiful kitchen with upgrade granite counters and nice appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Breckenridge, CO

Breckenridge apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Breckenridge 2 BedroomsBreckenridge 3 Bedrooms
Breckenridge Apartments with BalconiesBreckenridge Apartments with Parking
Breckenridge Apartments with Washer-DryersBreckenridge Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Avon, CO