1745 Airport Rd #F

Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Summer in Breckenridge - Are you looking to spend your summer in Breckenridge? Dwell Summit has a fantastic turnkey 2 bedroom condo in the Avalanche Building on Airport Rd available for lease beginning June 1, 2020. You can escape the heat of the city and have a cool, mountain condo to call your second-home for the summer.



1745 Airport Road features 2 bedrooms with a queen bed in each, a nicely appointed kitchen and 2 bathrooms. It is 850 square feet and has parking for 2 cars in the unassigned parking lot.



This property does come with a 3 month commitment. The option to extend for an additional month or two is available. The property must be vacated by Nov 15, 2020.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3987776)