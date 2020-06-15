All apartments in Breckenridge
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1745 Airport Rd #F

1745 Airport Road · (855) 393-5526 ext. 4
Location

1745 Airport Road, Breckenridge, CO 80424

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1745 Airport Rd #F · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 833 sqft

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Summer in Breckenridge - Are you looking to spend your summer in Breckenridge? Dwell Summit has a fantastic turnkey 2 bedroom condo in the Avalanche Building on Airport Rd available for lease beginning June 1, 2020. You can escape the heat of the city and have a cool, mountain condo to call your second-home for the summer.

1745 Airport Road features 2 bedrooms with a queen bed in each, a nicely appointed kitchen and 2 bathrooms. It is 850 square feet and has parking for 2 cars in the unassigned parking lot.

This property does come with a 3 month commitment. The option to extend for an additional month or two is available. The property must be vacated by Nov 15, 2020.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3987776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

