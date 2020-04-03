1024 E Hopkins Avenue

Amenities

Located in a quiet residential neighborhood along the Roaring Fork River, the Riverview Condominiums are the perfect location for a mountain getaway - summer or winter. The Riverview Condominiums are only six blocks from the Silver Queen Gondola and even closer to downtown Aspen. There is also a free shuttle stop one block from the complex and the downtowner will pick you up. Will include a ski locker at the gondola for winter.Completely remodeled LUXURY two bedroom two bath furnished condo on first floor. Great location with views of Ajax. - Two elegantly furnished bedrooms with luscious King (master), Split king (2nd bedroom) and king sleeper couch from Restoration Hardware - memory foam.- Washer/dryer in unit, off-street assigned parking, heated