1024 E Hopkins Avenue
1024 E Hopkins Avenue

1024 East Hopkins Avenue · (970) 948-2490
Location

1024 East Hopkins Avenue, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$18,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Located in a quiet residential neighborhood along the Roaring Fork River, the Riverview Condominiums are the perfect location for a mountain getaway - summer or winter. The Riverview Condominiums are only six blocks from the Silver Queen Gondola and even closer to downtown Aspen. There is also a free shuttle stop one block from the complex and the downtowner will pick you up. Will include a ski locker at the gondola for winter.Completely remodeled LUXURY two bedroom two bath furnished condo on first floor. Great location with views of Ajax. - Two elegantly furnished bedrooms with luscious King (master), Split king (2nd bedroom) and king sleeper couch from Restoration Hardware - memory foam.- Washer/dryer in unit, off-street assigned parking, heated

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 E Hopkins Avenue have any available units?
1024 E Hopkins Avenue has a unit available for $18,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1024 E Hopkins Avenue have?
Some of 1024 E Hopkins Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 E Hopkins Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1024 E Hopkins Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 E Hopkins Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1024 E Hopkins Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 1024 E Hopkins Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1024 E Hopkins Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1024 E Hopkins Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1024 E Hopkins Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 E Hopkins Avenue have a pool?
No, 1024 E Hopkins Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1024 E Hopkins Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1024 E Hopkins Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 E Hopkins Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1024 E Hopkins Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1024 E Hopkins Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1024 E Hopkins Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
