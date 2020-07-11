16 Apartments for rent in Whittier, CA with move-in specials

Apartment List
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Whittier apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free m... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
12 Units Available
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,125
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1147 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Results within 10 miles of Whittier
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
$
67 Units Available
UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,407
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
800 sqft
Recently renovated units with granite counters and hardwood floors. Very close to both California State University Fullerton and Hope International University. Lots of nearby dining options. Pool, media room, and 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
$
120 Units Available
UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
800 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Residents have access to clubhouse, pool table and fire pit. Next to California State University, Fullerton. Close to Orange Freeway.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
22 Units Available
Alhambra
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$2,110
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,149
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,841
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
11 Units Available
Monrovia
Areum
1110 S 5th Ave, Monrovia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,335
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1053 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters and wood-plank flooring. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and social lounge. Near two Metro Gold Line stations for easy transportation around greater Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
26 Units Available
Cerritos
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,075
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,055
1175 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
10 Units Available
Downtown Fullerton
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,755
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1003 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Residents have complete access to a clubhouse, grilling area, pool, hot tub and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
8 Units Available
East San Gabriel
Villa Tramonti
9100 Duarte Rd, San Gabriel, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,952
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1168 sqft
Welcome home to Villa Tramonti Apartment Homes! This Spanish-style community offers newly renovated studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in San Gabriel, CA featuring hardwood-inspired flooring, designer two-tone paint, granite countertops,
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
21 Units Available
Cerritos
Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$1,649
379 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,308
912 sqft
Near local elementary school and parks, and close to Highway 91. One- to two-bedroom apartments come with hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, walk-in closets and open floor plans. Community pool, gym, playground and laundry.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
Contact for Availability
Cypress
Cypress Park
9591 Graham St, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on manicured grounds near Oak Knoll Park and Cypress College. Apartments and townhomes with dishwashers, ceiling fans and patios or balconies in a community boasting two side-by-side swimming pools with poolside BBQ areas.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
3 Units Available
Alhambra
South Olive
241 S Olive Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$1,510
367 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to local schools and Metro bus line stops. Pet-friendly apartments come with one carport each as well as air conditioning, wood-like floors, granite countertops and private patio/balcony. Community amenities include pool and 24-hour laundry.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
20 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,921
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,392
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1086 sqft
Community features include a salt water pool and high-class fitness center. Units have a private patio or balcony, breakfast bar, cable and satellite hook-ups and spacious closets. Granite counters and GE appliances.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
15 Units Available
Brea-Olinda
The Pointe Apartment Homes
100 Pointe Dr, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1153 sqft
Located just off the 57 Freeway and only minutes from Downtown Brea and the Brea Mall, The Pointe offers contemporary urban living with all the amenities of a resort, including a 24hr fitness center, sparkling pool, and outdoor BBQ and Fireplace
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
17 Units Available
The Colony
Alexan CTR City
255 North Anaheim Boulevard, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$2,015
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,299
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1106 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
2 Units Available
West Anaheim
Cross Roads Apartments
222 N Muller St, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1020 sqft
Cross Roads Apartment Homes welcomes you to the beautiful city of Anaheim.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
3 Units Available
Freeway Corridor
Tuscany Villas
1935 E Garvey Ave N, West Covina, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
456 sqft
Premium Southern California location offers gated entry, beautiful landscaping, enclosed pool and fitness center. Easy access to I-10, minutes to Westfield shopping malls, grocery stores and many restaurants.
City Guide for Whittier, CA

Historic buildings, charming neighborhood parks, streets lined with old growth trees, and the old fashioned Craftsman and Spanish Colonial Revival homes make up Whittier. And, L.A. and Orange County are both nearby and accessible. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Whittier, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Whittier apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Whittier apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

